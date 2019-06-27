The last time we saw a new Voyager minivan in America was 2003. Originally known as the Plymouth Voyager, the moniker transitioned to Chrysler when the Plymouth brand went away in 2001. It was an awkward move, however, since Chrysler already had the upscale Town & Country minivan in its portfolio. History lesson aside, the name is now back on duty as Chrysler’s new entry-level minivan, replacing the lower trims of the well-known Pacifica.

That doesn’t mean this is actually an all-new Chrysler offering. When we say it's taking the place of the base Pacifica L and LX trims, we mean the Voyager badge is literally replacing the Pacifica badge. The van is the same on all fronts, right down to the 287-horsepower V6 under the hood and standard seven-passenger seating. There is a third Voyager LXi model, however, that will live only as a fleet vehicle with leatherette seats and a few other snazzy items that rental customers might appreciate.

8 Photos

As for the Voyager you can buy at the dealership, the LX gets satellite radio and quad seats for the second row in place of the bench. Otherwise, all models come standard with a 3.5-inch digital information display in the instrument cluster, Uconnect 4 with a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the basics like power windows. Optional items include the automaker’s SafetyTec Group with items like blind-spot monitoring, rear park assist, and cross-path detection. A roof rack and overhead DVD player are available on LX. If you want any more kit, stepping up to the Pacifica with either a standard or hybrid powertrain will be required.

It’s not clear exactly why FCA decided to revive the Voyager name, and queries about the decision were glossed over at today’s media event in Michigan. It does bear some significance as heralding the age of the minivan when it launched with the Dodge Caravan back in 1984, so there is a certain amount of brand recognition with the name. The Voyager’s price or on-sale date hasn’t yet been announced.

Source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles