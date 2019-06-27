It will be Chrysler's entry-level people mover in L and LX trim.
The last time we saw a new Voyager minivan in America was 2003. Originally known as the Plymouth Voyager, the moniker transitioned to Chrysler when the Plymouth brand went away in 2001. It was an awkward move, however, since Chrysler already had the upscale Town & Country minivan in its portfolio. History lesson aside, the name is now back on duty as Chrysler’s new entry-level minivan, replacing the lower trims of the well-known Pacifica.
That doesn’t mean this is actually an all-new Chrysler offering. When we say it's taking the place of the base Pacifica L and LX trims, we mean the Voyager badge is literally replacing the Pacifica badge. The van is the same on all fronts, right down to the 287-horsepower V6 under the hood and standard seven-passenger seating. There is a third Voyager LXi model, however, that will live only as a fleet vehicle with leatherette seats and a few other snazzy items that rental customers might appreciate.
As for the Voyager you can buy at the dealership, the LX gets satellite radio and quad seats for the second row in place of the bench. Otherwise, all models come standard with a 3.5-inch digital information display in the instrument cluster, Uconnect 4 with a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the basics like power windows. Optional items include the automaker’s SafetyTec Group with items like blind-spot monitoring, rear park assist, and cross-path detection. A roof rack and overhead DVD player are available on LX. If you want any more kit, stepping up to the Pacifica with either a standard or hybrid powertrain will be required.
It’s not clear exactly why FCA decided to revive the Voyager name, and queries about the decision were glossed over at today’s media event in Michigan. It does bear some significance as heralding the age of the minivan when it launched with the Dodge Caravan back in 1984, so there is a certain amount of brand recognition with the name. The Voyager’s price or on-sale date hasn’t yet been announced.
Source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
2020 Chrysler Voyager Fact Sheet
As the first company to introduce the minivan and through six generations of the vehicle, FCA US has innovated 115 minivan firsts. The company has sold more than 14.6 million minivans globally since 1983, twice as many as any other manufacturer over the past 35 years.
New for 2020:
- Expanding the award-winning FCA US minivan lineup, the Chrysler Voyager replaces the Pacifica L and LX models to now offer three value-add models – L, LX and LXi (fleet only)
- LXi (fleet only) offers new, durable, UltraTec leatherette seats for fleet rental customers, as well as second-row Stow ‘n Go, remote start, security alarm, black Stow ‘n Place roof rack, universal garage door opener, second-row retractable sunshades and auto-dim rearview mirror
- BraunAbility rear- and side-entry conversions offer a wider entryway and more interior space, with an enhanced ramp securement system, passenger seat flexibility and plenty of room for even the largest power wheelchairs and scooters
- Exterior modifications include a Voyager liftgate badge; interior updates on the Voyager LX include satellite radio and second-row quad seats and in-floor storage bins
- Available options on the Voyager L and LX include SafetyTec Group with optional Cold Weather Group Package, Stow ‘n Place roof rack and single overhead DVD on the Voyager LX
Highlights:
- Chrysler Voyager minivan features the next generation of the award-winning Pentastar V-6 gasoline engine, which delivers 287 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to a segment-exclusive TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission
- With standard seven-passenger seating, Chrysler Voyager delivers a smooth, exceptionally quiet and comfortable ride
- Voyager’s available SafetyTec Group includes ParkSense rear park assist with stop, Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection
- Chrysler Voyager comes standard with a 3.5-inch digital information display and offers the Uconnect 4 system with a 7-inch touchscreen, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Apple CarPlay enables iPhone users to access Apple Maps, Messages, phone and Apple Music through Siri Voice control or the Uconnect touchscreen
- Android Auto enables easy and safe access to Google Voice Search, Google Maps and Google Play Music via the Uconnect touchscreen or steering wheel controls
- Uconnect 4 systems include fast startup time, enhanced processing power, vivid imagery, high resolution and sharp graphics
- Chrysler Voyager comes standard with six speakers and Active Noise Cancellation
Model Lineup
For 2020, the Chrysler Voyager lineup consists of three models:
- L
- LX
- LXi (fleet only)
Available Exterior Colors:
- Billet Metallic Coat
- Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
- Bright White Clear Coat
- Granite Crystal Metallic Coat
- Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
- Velvet Red Pearl Coat
Available Interior Colors:
- Black (cloth, UltraTec leatherette on LXi model)
- Toffee (cloth, UltraTec leatherette on LXi model)
- Alloy (UltraTec leatherette on LXi model)
More Information
