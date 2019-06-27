Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody Concept Will Compete At Pikes Peak

That didn’t take long. The same day Dodge unveiled the 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody, the automaker announced it’d take the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Concept to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The one-off Dodge will compete in the Exhibition Class with award-winning driver Randy Pobst at the wheel.

Dodge did a lot to make the Charger Hellcat Widebody Concept race ready. Under the hood is a specially tuned supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. Dodge added a race exhaust and a custom engine calibration designed for the event’s high altitudes – the start is at 9,390 feet (2,862 meters) while the finish line is at 14,115 feet (4,302 meters). Bilstein shock absorbers and the production SRT suspension tuning eat up bumps while Toyo Proxes RR competition tires on 20-inch wheels provide grip. An FIA-spec roll cage, racing seat, fuel cell increase the concept’s safety.

However, Dodge doesn’t change everything. The concept will feature six-piston Brembo brake calipers for the front wheels and four-piston Brembo calipers for the rear from the production model. The concept will also sport the same TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission; however, it will have an SRT-developed high-performance calibration. It even maintains the production car’s air conditioning compressor.

10 Photos

And it’s not like the production version of the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody is a slouch. The engine makes 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque in the production model with a top speed of 196 miles per hour (315 kilometers per hour). Dodge claims the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody can hit 60 mpg (96 kph) in 3.6 seconds with a quarter-mile elapsed time of just under 11 seconds – 10.96.

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is a grueling test with 156 turns spread out over the course’s 12.4 miles, and Pobst said the car is capable of hitting more than 120 mph on the course, too. The Charger Widebody will join the race-prepped Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody at the event. Pikes Peak kicks off Sunday, June 30, at 7:30 a.m. MDT.

Source: Dodge