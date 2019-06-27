After finding the Porsche 911 GT2 RS can reach 219 miles per hour (352.4 kilometers per hour) on 2.7-miles of pancake flat airstrip, the folks from the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds are back to show what the turbocharged terror can achieve in the standing mile. Despite covering less than half the distance this time, the Porsche is still able to hit over 190 mph (305.8 kph).

This 911 GT2 RS is stock. Its 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine pumps out 690 horsepower (515 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. All of the output goes to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Porsche claims the coupe hits 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).

This video offers a great demonstration of the GT2 RS' performance. The driver makes the tires chirp off the line, and the car accelerates like greased lightning. There's an initial burst of acceleration until around 80 mph (129 kph). From there, the velocity continues to climb, just not at the same terrific rate. By around 170 mph (273.6 kph), the miles per hour start ticking upward much more slowly. Still, the Porsche is able to get above 190 mph before completing the standing mile.

Porsche is currently done with 911 GT2 RS production, including four final units for the Brazilian market to make up for a quartet of cars involved in a shipwreck. A new 911 Turbo is currently under development and would reportedly make 640 hp for the range-topping S version. While a new GT2 should arrive eventually, don't look for it until near the end of the newly launched 992 generation of the 911, which is still quite a while away.

Source: Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds via YouTube