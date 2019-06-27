Motorsport Network Expands In Middle East & North Africa Region With New Joint-Venture

London, UK – 27 June 2019.

Motorsport Network, the integrated digital platform that is the global destination for automotive and motorsport fans, is delighted to announce further expansion in the Middle East and North Africa region, with the creation of a Joint Venture with Triangle Media.

Triangle Media is a Middle East communication and event management company operating for motorsport and automotive event organizers.

The partnership adds a strong new strategic arm to the business at a time when motorsport activity is blossoming in the region, with increasing number of top level international series hosting rounds there.

There are two F1 Grands Prix in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, MotoGP in Qatar while Saudi Arabia adds the legendary Dakar rally in 2020 to its roster that already includes the Riyadh Formula E race. It is becoming an increasingly important market for brands and OEMs involved in the sport to activate in.

Under the terms of the agreement, Motorsport Network and Triangle Media will localize the whole range of products, services and digital destinations operated by Motorsport Network, for the Middle East region and North Africa. This will include Motorsport Network properties across Racing, Automotive, Live experiences and E-sports. Not only will the newly formed company leverage Motorsport Network’s market-leading media coverage of international motorsport & automotive content to the region, but it will also showcase a wide array of local motorsport and automotive events.

The newly formed properties and data-enabled inventory will represent a unique opportunity for local and global advertisers to tap into a highly qualified and engaged audience in the MENA region.

Yavor Efremov, Motorsport Network CEO said, “The Middle East region is a land of motorsport and automotive passion: With two Formula 1 GPs, a Moto GP race, Formula-E and now the Dakar rally as well as international car shows, and many other events, there was no doubt we had to strengthen our position in this region, to fuel the passion of Middle East fans and leveraging our partnerships while contributing to raise the profile and coverage of regional events on the international scene.”

Ahmed Al Shehhi, Triangle Media co-founder said, “We are proud to partner with Motorsport Network. Together we are building a go-to-market platform for the entire motorsport and automotive regional ecosystem, as well as a destination for international advertisers. We are thrilled by the vast opportunity lying in front of us”