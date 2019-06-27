Give your kid the bragging rights of owning a McLaren.
Your kid might never own a real McLaren, but he or she can at least experience one with the new McLaren 720S Ride-On. The tiny car is available to order now, and prices start at £315 ($400 at current exchange rates). If your little tyke already McLaren's previous P1 ride-on, this model would make quite an addition to his or her collection of pint-sized machines.
The little McLaren maintains many of the features from the real thing, including functional dihedral doors. The interior even has an infotainment screen, and it comes pre-loaded with children's songs. If kids would prefer to hear something else, there are SD card and USB ports.
Pressing the accelerator pedal causes a simulated engine sound to play from the speakers since the ride-on's electric motor can't compare to the noise from the real thing's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. There are working brake lights, too. If parents want to control where their kid is going, there's also a remote control for the vehicle for them to use, making this McLaren practically an autonomous vehicle.
At official McLaren retailers, the 720S ride-on is available in the brand's trademark Papaya Spark orange paint that lends the vehicle an authentic appearance. Other toy stores get it in a wider array of colors, including Azores Orange, Belize Blue, Lantana Purple, Onyx Black, Mauvine Blue, Silica White, and Saros Grey.
McLaren recommends the 720S for three- to six-year-olds, but the company's promo video suggests that it has enough power to move with an adult behind the wheel, too.
