New McLaren 720S 'Ride-On' set to electrify next generation of supercar enthusiasts

27 Jun 2019

First-ever McLaren 720S ‘Ride-On’ builds on earlier McLaren P1TM children’s model with even greater McLaren authenticity

Exclusive Papaya Spark launch colour for official McLaren retailers – just like the real car - to come later in the year

Seven further McLaren paint choices available in selected global toy stores

Infotainment system can play music or even show a movie on dashboard screen

Remote control included for ‘autonomous’ or parental driving mode

Available to order now, prices start at £315, at selected global toy stores

Watch the video at: https://youtu.be/bTierQmUw68

McLaren Automotive is pleased to confirm that the latest version of its multiple award-winning McLaren 720S – recently voted World Performance Car 2019 by the World Car of the Year jury – will be available now for the younger generation of supercar fans to ride home from selected global toy stores.

Empowering this young new generation of enthusiasts with the unparalleled driver involvement that has made the McLaren sportscars and supercars from Woking, UK, acclaimed around the world, the new Ride-On takes the genre to the next level of McLaren authenticity. And with a range of popular McLaren colours available, three-to-six-year-olds have never had it so good, being able to choose from Azores Orange, Belize Blue, Lantana Purple, Onyx Black, Mauvine Blue, Silica White, or Saros Grey.

The new, officially licensed McLaren 720S ‘Ride-On’ follows 2016’s launch of the brand’s first children’s electric car, the McLaren P1TM ‘Ride-On’. Inspiring younger McLaren enthusiasts and future car owners everywhere as the most accessible version of the Ultimate Series icon, the diminutive McLaren P1TM edition proved that small things really can come in McLaren-shaped packages.

Now the McLaren 720S ‘Ride-On’ is set to become the talk of the playground by further embracing the McLaren ethos. Functioning dihedral doors combined with exposed carbon-style elements and signature 720S styling cues immediately identifies the model with the actual car.

Availability of an authentic McLaren colour range for the first time on one of the brand’s ‘Ride-Ons’ confirms this as a playtime runabout that could only have come from McLaren. The exclusive launch colour, available later in the year and only through McLaren Retailers, is the McLaren heritage hue, Papaya Spark. Like the McLaren P1TM ‘Ride-On’, the McLaren 720S ‘Ride-On’ is powered by an electric motor operated by a working accelerator pedal with added engine sounds - because we all like to hear an engine! That “engine” operates with a key, but it can also be controlled by remote control to provide a degree of automotive autonomy, as well as parental control. A brake function –with brake light – and a dashboard display screen that gives key information will help to allay any toddlers’ range-anxiety.

The screen also houses the infotainment system, with buttons for different functions on the dashboard. When not whizzing around the nursery, the youngest of all McLaren drivers can take time out to listen to music or watch a short movie by plugging a USB or SD card into the sockets provided. A selection of popular songs for six-year-olds is pre-loaded into the system.

Priced from £315, the junior McLaren comes with an equally junior price. In fact, it would be possible to buy seven hundred 720S ‘Ride-Ons’ for the cost of one real 720S Coupé. But just like the real thing, however, every 3-6-year-old’s dream machine is expected to be in high demand.

A video has been released and can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/bTierQmUw68

