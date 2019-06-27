The last time when Ford slapped on the “Tremor” badge on a truck was for the 2014 model year when the previous-generation F-150 got a somewhat sporty version with miscellaneous tweaks inside and out. The Blue Oval is bringing the moniker back, but it’s taking a different approach as now Tremor serves as an optional off-road package for the F-250 and F-350.

Trying to live up to the “Built Ford Tough” ethos, Ford has created what it refers to as the “most capable off-road Super Duty ever.” Available as a pack for the XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum trims of the two workhorses, Tremor comes with 35-inch “maximum-traction” all-terrain tires for better off-road chops. These are the “largest tires fitted to a heavy-duty pickup” and come together with bespoke 18-inch wheels finished in matte black.

Compared to a non-Tremor F-250 or F-350, the trucks boast a 2-inch front-end lift as well as a shorter air dam to enable a generous ground clearance of 10.8 inches (27.4 centimeters). A Super Duty Tremor also boasts a segment-leading water fording of 33 in (83.82 cm) and the best approach and departure angles (31.65 degrees and 24.51 degrees, respectively) ever offered on a Super Duty model.

Customers will be able to order the pack with either the completely new 7.3-liter V8 gasoline engine or the torquetastic third-gen 6.7-liter PowerStroke diesel – both of which are hooked up to a ten-speed automatic heavy-duty transmission. The Tremor package will also bundle other niceties like a Dana limited-slip differential at the front and a locking differential with electronic shift-on-the-fly engagement at the back.

Ford mentions a Super Duty equipped with the Tremor package features running boards that tuck up next to the body to avoid damages, along with FX4-sourced skid plates and extended-axle vent tubes. Selectable drive modes are also in the offing, including a new rock-crawl mode designed to work in 4x4 low. The F-150 Raptor’s Trail Control also seen in the Ranger is making its debut on a Super Duty model and works basically like an off-road cruise control system.

Ford will have the Tremor package available later this year together with the 2020 Super Duty lineup.

