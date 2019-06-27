Vorsteiner is mostly known for its work on performance and exotic cars, especially from German brands like BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche. But one of the company’s latest projects doesn’t involve a performance vehicle, at least not according to the basic definition of a performance vehicle. This one is a humble eco-friendly car for the family turned into a mean-looking sports sedan.

Well, whether the Tesla Model 3 is just a regular all-electric car, we’ll leave that to you. As for Vorsteiner’s new package for the Californian EV, it is now officially into production and the tuning studio is already accepting orders for it. No pricing info is available at the moment but we assume the firm will give you all the details if you are really interested.

7 Photos

The package is only visual and enhances the otherwise relatively modest exterior design of the Model 3. It’s made of carbon fiber and includes a front spoiler, side skirts, an aggressive rear diffuser, and a small stylish lid spoiler. The sporty appearance is complemented by a set of forged 21-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.

“Welcome to the next generation of Vorsteiner electric.”

Vorsteiner’s project is named Volta but we doubt there are any performance upgrades to the Model 3’s powertrains. The company is not revealing whether the appearance package is available for all versions of the electric sedan but we assume the powertrain configuration under the skin doesn’t make a lot of difference for the tuners.

Source: Vorsteiner on Facebook