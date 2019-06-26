This one is for the fans of classic American pickup trucks, and oh boy do we have something absolutely incredible to share today. Many of you are probably familiar with California-based Icon – we’ve certainly featured more than a few classic truck projects from this cool company, but this one is different. For starters, it’s a two-wheel-drive build, something not unheard of from Icon, though considering the company’s website is icon4x4.com, well, you get the point.

This is a 1954 Chevrolet Thriftmaster, and that alone makes it special because this particular model year had some unique features for this generation, like a single-piece curved glass windshield. It’s obviously fully restored, and at a glance one might think it’s a meticulous all-original Chevrolet time capsule with preserved body lines and delicious retro wheels. Beneath the dress, however, is a custom chassis infused with fully independent suspension, massive Brembo brakes, and a Chevrolet LS3 V8 sending 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) to the back wheels. So yeah, it may look old-school, but this truck is a serious street machine.

17 Photos

Moving inside the cab, there’s a similar level of vintage style fused with modern updates. The doors have manual window handles but they’re actually big power window switches. The gauges in the dash are digital units that monitor all vehicle parameters and can even deliver 0-60 and quarter-mile times. Behind the mesh screen in the dash is a Bluetooth-operated stereo system, and a snazzy Alcantara headliner replaces the bare steel you’d normally find on a vintage pickup. The seats are leather, too, though without bolstering we don’t suspect this pickup will be carving corners. That is, at least without the driver sliding all over the place.

The build is pure bliss from front to back, and the video at the top of this article is a must-see to appreciate just how much work went into making this old truck new again. It looks fantastic, sounds fantastic, and though there’s no mention of price, we suspect the dollar figure is fantastic as well. Honestly, from our vantage point, it’s money well spent.

Source: Jonathan Ward via YouTube