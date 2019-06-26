The Mercedes-AMG A45 reportedly has an official unveiling in July, but with just weeks before the premiere, engineers still have the hot hatch lapping the Nürburgring. A new spy video provides the latest glimpse of the much-anticipated AMG model's development.

The A45 in this video wears the same camouflage as other recent test mules. However, the Mercedes-AMG A45 Concept Drift provided a slightly better look while it was on display during the recent 24-hour race at the Nürburgring.

The A45 wears the AMG division's Panamericana grille that puts vertical slats in the vehicle's face. Around back, there is a larger rear diffuser than what's on the A35, and there are four exhaust outlets, rather than two.

What really makes the A45 special is under the hood. The new M139 engine is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that revs to 7,200 rpm. The mill makes 382 horsepower (285 kilowatts) and 354 pound-feet (480 Newton-meters) in standard trim. By increasing the twin-scroll turbo's boost from 27.6 psi (1.9 bar) to 30.5 psi (2.1 bar), the S version of the powerplant takes the output to 416 hp (310 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm).

Both trim levels use an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox that sends power to a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system. An electronically controlled clutch at each corner of the rear axle is capable of controlling the torque output to each side. A Drift Mode is even available that allows drivers to make the tail slide.

Americans who want to experience this power need to be patient because it's coming to the United States later under the hood of the CLA 45. This model should be available in the U.S. in 2020.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube