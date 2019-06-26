General Motors will invest $20 million into the Arlington Assembly plant in Texas to support the production of next-gen, body-on-frame SUVs like the Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Yukon, and Cadillac Escalade. The money will go towards upgrading the factory's conveyors, and the work will be finished next year.

Spy shots already show the next-gen Tahoe and Escalade (gallery above) under development. The new models reportedly ride on the T1XX body-on-frame platform. The photos indicate that these SUVs retain a big, boxy shape, but there are bigger changes underneath the skin. For example, the Tahoe gets an independent rear suspension, and the Escalade allegedly offers a massive infotainment screen that could be as large as 16 inches. The Caddy might get the Super Cruise hands-off cruise control system, too.

Rumors indicate that the existing 5.3- and 6.2-liter V8s would still be available on the new SUVs at launch. The smaller mill might get a 10-speed automatic transmission, though. Look for the Escalade to be available with Cadillac's new 4.2-liter Blackwing twin-turbo V8. There are also rumors of some of these models eventually being available with a hybrid.

Current info indicates these big SUVs arrive for the 2021 model year. The first to debut is allegedly the Cadillac that should premiere around mid-2020. The rest should have unveilings fairly soon afterward.

Improving the Arlington Assembly plant comes hot on the heels of GM's announcement that it's putting $150 million into the Flint Truck Assembly factory to boost production of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickups. This work should be done by the first half of 2020.

Source: General Motors