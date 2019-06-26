It was just yesterday when we reported the 2020 Dodge Charger Widebody is coming soon. It turns out rumors were correct as Dodge has just released a short video teaser previewing a new Charger version. The clip doesn’t mention the exact name of the new model but this certainly seems to be the widebody model.

In fact, the cat is pretty much out of the bag when it comes to the exterior design. Spy shots already revealed a prototype in red, black, and grey camouflage but the disguise was not able to hide the extended hips and additional widebody features. A concept from earlier this year hinted about the visual enhancements.

According to preliminary information, the Charger widebody will mirror the lineup of the Challenger widebody, which means customers will be able to choose from a 797-horsepower (594-kilowatt) Charger Redeye Widebody, a 717-hp (534-kW) Charger Hellcat Widebody, and the Charger R/T Scat Pack Widebody.

We can’t tell the exact version teased in the video here but the design of the front bumper and fascia matches the spied prototype, which practically confirms that Dodge is previewing its widebody sedan.

Mopar Insider reports the official debut of the new Charger could come by the end of the month. The publication says FCA’s annual drive event is the likely venue for the premiere, where journalists are given the opportunity to drive the company’s latest offerings for the next model year.

We assume FCA won’t show all the widebody variants at once with some of the more expensive and powerful models coming later this year. Pricing and availability should be announced closer to the market launch.

Source: Dodge on YouTube