

All-New Ford Puma Crossover Fuses Seductive Design, BestIn-Class Luggage Capacity and Mild-Hybrid Fuel Efficiency



 Ford unveils the sporty and athletic all-new Puma SUV-inspired crossover. Seductive

exterior styling represents the next chapter in Ford’s human centric design philosophy

 Ingenious flexible rear stowage solutions that will deliver best-in-class uncompromised load

space and luggage capacity are among innovations developed following customer input

 Advanced Ford EcoBoost Hybrid 48-volt technology to enhance Puma fuel efficiency,

performance and fun-to-drive character

 Effortless and intuitive technologies include Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go; new

Local Hazard Warning; wireless charging; 12.3-inch “true colour” digital instrument cluster



COLOGNE, Germany, June 26, 2019 – Ford today unveiled the all-new Ford Puma – an SUVinspired compact crossover that fuses stunning exterior design, best-in-class uncompromised

load space, and sophisticated mild-hybrid powertrain technology.



The all-new Ford Puma introduces a new chapter in Ford’s design identity with charismatic

styling cues including distinctive wing-top mounted headlamps and athletic, aerodynamic lines.

Compact crossover proportions deliver a raised ride-height for a confidence-enhancing driving

experience, and support class-leading uncompromised luggage capacity of 456 litres.

Powerful, responsive performance and optimised fuel efficiency is delivered for Puma

customers using Ford’s EcoBoost Hybrid 48-volt technology. The mild-hybrid powertrain

seamlessly integrates electric torque assistance with a low-friction, three-cylinder

1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine to deliver up to 155 PS.



Advanced driver assistance technologies delivering a simpler and less stressful driving

experience include:



 Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Speed Sign Recognition and Lane Centring, for

effortlessly negotiating highway and stop-start traffic

 New Local Hazard Warning, which can inform the driver of hazardous situations in the

road ahead before they become visible to the driver or vehicle sensors

Puma is also the first vehicle in its segment to offer hands-free tailgate and Lumbar Massage

Seat comfort and convenience technologies.



The all-new Puma joins Ford’s expanding line-up of SUV and SUV-inspired crossover models in

Europe, including the Fiesta Active, Focus Active, EcoSport, Kuga, Edge, and the all-new

Explorer Plug-In Hybrid. SUVs now account for more than one in five Ford vehicles sold in

Europe, and sales rose more than 19 per cent in 2018.



Puma will go on sale at the end of the year, and will be produced with exceptional craftsmanship

and quality at Ford’s Craiova Assembly Plant, Romania, following nearly €1.5 billion investment

since 2008.



Evocative design meets class-leading practicality

Stylish, sporty and seductive, the all-new Ford Puma optimises Ford’s B-car architecture using

an optimised wheelbase and track to deliver head-turning SUV proportions.

Puma features a low, sloping roofline for a dramatic, instantly recognisable silhouette, and

bucks the trend for wedge-style crossover side profiles with an “anti-wedge” design that features

a flatter belt-line to deliver balanced proportions. Ford’s design team developed the clean lines,

carefully sculpted bumper, two-piece rear light clusters and wide stance alongside the

engineering team, to deliver uncompromised style, access and load-space.



Sculpted lines continue along the sides of the Puma, with pronounced wheel arches amplifying

the sporty character. The expressive front end features intricately-designed “canoe-shaped”

headlamps that sit high on the wings, just above the LED fog lamps that have been integrated

into the front air curtain inlets – which guide airflow across the front wheels to reduce turbulence

for improved aerodynamics. Extending forward to the instantly recognisable front grille, the

headlamps give Puma a bold, aerodynamic front design and an approachable face.



The all-new Puma crossover is introduced with distinctive personalities including the sporty

Puma ST-Line and stylish Puma Titanium, reflecting individual customers’ preferences.

Puma Titanium features unique Pearl Grey machined 18-inch alloy wheels, and chrome

elements for the grille, side skirts and fog lamps. The rear diffuser and skid plate are finished in

metallic grey, and the window surrounds in high gloss black. Inside, Puma Titanium is offered

with a leather-effect steering wheel, wood-effect appliques for the cluster bezel and instrument

panel, and distinctive fabric inserts for the door interiors.



The Ford Performance-inspired Puma ST-Line is offered with 18-inch standard or 19-inch

optional matt black machined alloy wheels and a sports suspension with specially tuned springs

and shock absorbers. At the front, the ST-Line grille features matt black elements and a highgloss surround, high-gloss foglamp surrounds, and an optional larger, functional roof-spoiler.



Bold signature ST-Line lower wing elements direct air to the air-curtain inlets. Inside, the

Puma ST-Line features a flat-bottomed steering wheel and signature red stitching – including for

the available partial leather seats. Alloy pedals, an aluminium gear shifter and signature black

headliner further heighten the sporty character.



A palette of 11 vibrant exterior colours includes Blazer Blue, Frozen White, Race Red, Solar

Silver, Agate Black, Luxe Yellow, Lucid Red, Grey Matter, Desert Island Blue, Magnetic and

Metropolis White.



Puma’s seductive styling belies unprecedented compact crossover practicality, supported by an

innovative rear stowage solution that offers practical solutions to everyday storage problems.

Puma delivers best-in-class uncompromised load space and rear luggage space of 456 litres.



A flexible load compartment can comfortably accommodate a box 112 cm long, 97 cm wide and

43 cm high with the second row of seats folded flat.

Developed to meet and exceed customer requirements for practical luggage space, Puma’s

innovative lower load box provides a deep, versatile storage space that is capable of

comfortably accommodating two golf bags in an upright position.



The box offers a capacity of 80 litres in a space 763 mm wide, 752 mm long and 305 mm deep,

which can house unstable items up to approximately 115 cm tall – such as house plants – in an

upright position. Alternatively, with the lid down, the space can be used to conceal dirty sports

equipment or muddy Wellington boots. The load box’s synthetic lining and drain plug in the

bottom makes it easy to clean with water.



For even greater versatility, the Puma’s boot floor can be easily adjusted using just one hand to

suit load requirements, and to hold one of three positions in the cargo area:



 In the lowest position, the maximum storage volume available while concealing the lower

load box is delivered

 In the high position, the area underneath increases to create a cargo floor that is level

with the fold-flat second-row seats

 Removed, the floor can be securely stored vertically against the back of the second-row

seats for full 456-litre capacity



Made from 100 per cent recycled paper and a water-based glue, the adjustable boot floor

features a honeycomb structure inspired by the hexagon-shaped cells used in the construction

of high-strength components for jet planes and supercars, for durability and strength.

Loading the Puma is made even easier with Ford’s segment-first hands-free tailgate technology.

The system allows access to the boot space even with arms full of groceries, kids or sports

equipment, using a simple kicking motion under the rear bumper.



The Puma tailgate also features an innovative incorporated parcel shelf solution – solving the

challenge of what to do with the parcel shelf when loading, unloading and carrying large items.

The tailgate mounted luggage cover moves in unison with the tailgate and removes the need for

side supports, ensuring unhindered access to the rear load area. The flexible luggage cover

easily moulds itself around bulky items.



Advanced powertrain technology

Earlier this year, Ford announced that every one of the company’s nameplates launched from

the all-new Focus onwards will include an electrified option. All-new Puma customers will be

among the first to benefit from Ford’s sophisticated mild-hybrid architecture – tailored to

enhance fuel efficiency while complementing Ford’s fun to drive experience with more powerful

and responsive performance.



EcoBoost Hybrid technology enhances Puma’s 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine with an 11.5 kW

belt-driven integrated starter/generator (BISG). Replacing the standard alternator, the BISG

enables recovery and storage of energy usually lost during braking and coasting to charge a

48-volt lithium-ion air-cooled battery pack.



The BISG also acts as a motor, seamlessly integrating with the low-friction, three-cylinder

engine and using the stored energy to provide torque assistance during normal driving and

acceleration, as well as running the vehicle’s electrical ancillaries.



Offered in 125 PS and 155 PS variants, the intelligent, self-regulating mild-hybrid system

continuously monitors how the vehicle is being used to determine when and how intensively to

charge the battery for optimal benefit, and when to utilise the stored battery charge using one of

two strategies:



 Torque substitution, which deploys the electric motor functionality of the BISG to provide

up to 50 Nm of torque – reducing the amount of work required from the petrol engine for

a fuel efficiency improvement of up to 9 per cent, based on WLTP analysis. Torque

substitution contributes to anticipated CO2 emissions from 123 g/km and fuel efficiency

from 5.4 l/100 km for the 125 PS variant, and anticipated CO2 emissions from 124 g/km

and fuel efficiency from 5.4 l/100 km for the 155 PS variant*

 Torque supplementation, which deploys the electric motor functionality of the BISG to

increase the total torque available from the powertrain by up to 20 Nm above the level

available from the petrol engine alone at full load – and deliver up to 50 per cent more

torque at lower rpm – for optimised performance



The electric torque assistance helps deliver punchier, more responsive performance, with up to

50 per cent more torque available at lower engine speeds, for a more flexible and connected

driving experience. The BISG has also enabled Ford engineers to lower the 1.0-litre EcoBoost

engine’s compression ratio and add a larger turbocharger for more power, by mitigating turbolag using torque supplementation that also rotates the engine faster for maintained turbocharger

boost response.



Able to restart the engine in approximately 300 milliseconds – about the same as the blink of an

eye – the BISG also enables the Puma EcoBoost Hybrid’s Auto Start-Stop technology to

operate in a wider range of scenarios for even greater fuel savings, including when coasting to a

stop below 15 km/h (10 mph) and even when the vehicle is in gear with the clutch pedal

depressed.



In addition, customers can choose from advanced range of Ford EcoBoost petrol and Ford

EcoBlue diesel engines that are supported by standard Auto Start-Stop for further reduced

running costs, and a slick-shifting six-speed manual transmission.



Puma’s 125 PS 1.0-litre EcoBoost engines feature Ford’s industry-first cylinder deactivation

system for a three-cylinder engine, which automatically switches off one the engine’s cylinders

when full capacity is not needed, such as when coasting or cruising. The system can disengage

or re-engage one cylinder in 14 milliseconds and help to deliver an anticipated 128 g/km CO2

emissions and 5.6 l/100 km fuel efficiency.



A diesel powertrain option and seven-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission will join the lineup after launch.



Puma further optimises Ford’s B-car architecture that also delivers class-leading driving

dynamics for the Ford Fiesta. A new, stiffer twist-beam rear suspension, larger shock absorbers,

stiffer suspension bushes and optimised suspension top mounts reduce friction and enhance

stiffness throughout the chassis to support best-in-class driving dynamics.



Confidence-inspiring technologies

Puma utilises 12 ultrasonic sensors, three radars and two cameras positioned around the car to

deliver a suite of Ford Co-Pilot360 technologies that enhance protection, driving and parking,

and are designed to make the driving experience more comfortable, less demanding and safer.

Enabled by the seven-speed automatic gearbox, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go,

Speed Sign Recognition and Lane Centring helps the vehicle maintain a comfortable driving

distance from vehicles ahead. The system also helps reduce stress during long road trips by

keeping the vehicle centred in its lane, and can adjust the vehicle speed to within legal limits by

monitoring the roadside and overhead gantries for speed signs. This is in addition to using

information from the on-board navigation system.



Stop & Go enables the Adaptive Cruise Control system to bring the vehicle to a complete halt in

stop-start traffic using up to 50 per cent of total braking force, and automatically pull away if the

stopping duration is less than 3 seconds. For stopping durations greater than 3 seconds, the

driver can push a steering wheel button or gently apply the accelerator pull away.



New Local Hazard Warning functionality – enabled by the FordPass Connect on-board modem

– can inform drivers of a hazardous situations on the road ahead, even if the incident is not

visible due to a bend in the road or other vehicles.



Local Hazard Warning notifications are delivered independent of sat-nav, based on up-to-the

minute data provided by HERE Technologies – sourced from local authorities, emergency

services, and driving data from other vehicles connected to “the cloud”.



Notifications of hazards including road works; broken down vehicles; animals, pedestrians and

objects in the carriageway; and even hazardous driving conditions are delivered to the vehicle

over-the-air, giving drivers advanced warning of developing situations beyond their field of

vision.



For the first time on a B-segment Ford, a rear wide-view camera captures a 180-degree view

that can be displayed on a touchscreen inside the car – so passing pedestrians, cyclists and

other vehicles can be more easily seen when reversing out of parking spaces or driveways.

Also helping Puma drivers reverse with greater confidence, Ford’s Blind Spot Information

System (BLIS) with Cross Traffic Alert can provide a warning when reversing of vehicles that

may soon be crossing behind them. The system can apply the brakes to avoid or mitigate the

effects of collisions if drivers do not respond to warnings.



Ford’s Active Park Assist with Perpendicular Parking helps drivers find suitable spaces and park

hands free nose-to-tail and side-by-side with other cars. Auto high beam technology can

automatically dip the Puma’s headlights to prevent dazzling oncoming drivers.



Further enhancing Ford’s Lane-Keeping System, Road Edge Detection functionality can

recognise where a paved road transitions to an impassable surface, such as a soft verge, gravel

hard shoulder, or grass. The system can apply a torque to the steering wheel to prevent the

vehicle from drifting off the carriageway.



Puma technologies also help drivers negotiate busy urban environments. Pre-Collision Assist

with Pedestrian Detection can detect people who are in or near the road ahead, or who may



cross the vehicle’s path. The system is designed to reduce the severity of some frontal collisions

involving vehicles and pedestrians, or help drivers avoid some impacts altogether. Puma

features an enhanced version of the technology with a wider camera angle that helps better

track pedestrian movements.



Should an accident occur, Post-Collision Braking technology helps to reduce the impact of a

potential secondary collision by automatically applying moderate brake pressure when an initial

collision event is detected; slowing the vehicle can potentially lessen injury to occupants and

further damage to the vehicle.



Additional technologies designed to help Puma drivers avoid accidents include:

 Evasive Steering Assist, designed to operate at city and motorway speeds, which uses

radar and a camera to detect slower-moving and stationary vehicles ahead and provides

steering support to enable drivers to manoeuvre around a vehicle if a collision is

imminent



 Wrong Way Alert uses a windscreen mounted camera and information from the car’s

navigation system to provide drivers with audible and visual warnings when driving

through two “No Entry” signs on a motorway ramp



Innovative and inviting

Puma’s innovative and upscale interior is designed to help owners take control of – and offer a

sanctuary from – the pressures of everyday life.



Puma’s segment-first lumbar massage front seats revitalise tired muscles and contribute to

more relaxing journeys. The three-bladder massage system features three intensity settings and

adjustable rolling directions.



Front seats feature a sculpted slim-back design that maximises knee clearance for second row

passengers, while the second row bench seat contour has been designed to improve ingress

and egress. The driver’s seat is also height adjustable.



Front and rear seats are offered with removable, washable seat covers depending on Puma

variant, which make it easier than ever to keep the interior like new. Customers can even

personalise the interior with different colours and designs, with the integrated zipper making it

easy for owners to remove covers with one hand.



In addition, a full-length openable panorama roof comprising two almost-full width panes of

toughened, tinted glass creates an even more spacious and airy feel for occupants in the front

and rear.



Helping drivers stay on top of busy work and social lives, innovative features include a wireless

charging pad for effortlessly recharging smartphones on the move. Removing the need to

occupy one of the Puma’s two USB inputs with a charging cable, the pad sits just beneath the

instrument panel and will detect compatible devices to automatically initiate charging.

Devices can remain connected via Bluetooth to Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and

entertainment system while using wireless charging, allowing Puma drivers to control audio,

navigation and connected smartphones using simple voice commands. The system delivers

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ compatibility at no extra cost, and is supported by an 8-inch

central touchscreen that can be operated using pinch and swipe gestures.



FordPass Connect on-board modem technology turns Puma into a mobile WiFi hotspot with

connectivity for up to 10 devices. The system allows a range of convenient features via the

FordPass mobile app, including Vehicle Locator; Vehicle Status that checks fuel levels, alarm

status, oil life and more; remote Door Lock Unlock; and Remote Start for models equipped with

the seven-speed automatic transmission.**



An available B&O Sound System has been dynamically tuned to ensure a premium audio

experience regardless of the driving conditions.



The 10-speaker system includes a 150 mm by 200 mm externally coupled subwoofer integrated

into the boot without compromising luggage space, and delivering a smooth bass tone. The

tweeter positions have been optimised to produce a wider sound stage at seating level,

delivering an enveloping listening experience for all occupants. The system is powered by a

575-watt Digital Signal Processing Amplifier that controls equalisation and audio mixing

including selectable Surround Sound.



In addition, a 12.3-inch fully-configurable digital instrument cluster allows drivers to personalise

and prioritise display of information including driver assistance technology and sat-nav

notifications. The cluster uses free-form technology that allows curved upper edges for

seamless interior design. The free-form panel features circuitry embedded across the display,

enabling designers to mould it into shapes beyond the traditional rectangular design.

In addition, the 24-bit “true colour” digital instrument cluster generates detailed, high definition,

more intuitive images and icons displayed in the full colour spectrum, making them brighter, less

tiring on the eyes and easier to read.