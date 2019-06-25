We perused spy shots of Audi’s facelifted 2020 Q7 SUV for some time now, and we even found a well-crafted rendering that previewed the large people mover. The covers are now officially lifted on the mild facelift, and it turns out that rendering was pretty darned accurate. Incorporating the automaker’s latest design language, the 2020 Q7 sports mildly refreshed fascias front and rear. Inside, the changes are a bit more prominent, and beneath it all lurks hybrid powertrain options.

On the outside, the Q7’s Singleframe grille is wider and the fascia is recast to accept the larger opening. Newly designed headlights with optional HD Matrix LED units shine through the darkness, while larger corner intakes adopt a more vertical orientation. New rocker trim adorns the sides, while a refreshed rear fascia holds the same basic design as the previous model with trapezoid-shaped exhaust outlets. Further up on the liftgate, new taillights with a chrome strip running the full width of the SUV set the 2020 model apart from its predecessors. It’s not a dramatic departure for this mid-cycle refresh, but it is clearly noticeable both front and rear.

18 Photos

Inside is where the obvious changes occur. A new dash incorporates a fresh digital layout with dual touchscreens. Gone is the floating screen in the middle – it’s now part of the central dash along with a redesigned center console. Though most of the components look very similar to the previous model year, Audi says the changes add just a tiny bit more interior space, and we do mean tiny – as in 11 millimeters (0.4 inches). As expected, the SUV is decked out with technology including MMI navigation and Audi connect, which handles everything from traffic information to connecting with Amazon Alexa. Car-to-X communication – in which the X represents contact with a city’s infrastructure for real-time traffic light information – will be rolled out in select cities in the months and years to come.

At its European market launch, two diesel engines will be available followed by a gasoline-powered model. All engines will utilize a 48-volt mild-hybrid system though Audi doesn’t yet offer details on power or efficiency. Additionally, Q7s bound for the U.S. will almost certainly offer different power options. A plug-in hybrid Q7 is expected later, but perhaps of more significance, the Q7 gets the active roll stabilization from the SQ7 as an option.

Pricing isn’t yet available for the 2020 Audi Q7. It’s slated for a mid-September market launch in Europe.

Source: Audi