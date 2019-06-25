Porsche Exclusive turns its attention to the Cayenne Coupe to give the brand's newest crossover a more stylish look.

On the outside, Porsche Exclusive's Cayenne Coup receives subtle tweaks like a black door handles and a clear light strip across the back, rather than the stock version that's dark gray with red lamps. There's also a body-color lower section of the rear bumper. The five-spoke wheels feature dark center sections with polished sections at the edges.

4 Photos

Inside, the this Cayenne Coupe features two-tone seats with strips of white across the cushions and back and black leather over the rest. Red stitching provides an extra contrast. Carbon fiber trim adorns the top and bottom of the steering wheel.

The Cayenne Coupe is currently available with a 335-horsepower (250-kilowatts) turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 with 434 hp (324 kW), and twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making 541 hp (404 kW). Porsche also confirms that a hybrid model is on the way, but the company doesn't yet indicate whether this is the 455-hp (339-kW) E-Hybrid or 680-hp (507-kW) Turbo S E-Hybrid. It's entirely possible that both of these electrified vehicles could eventually be in the lineup.

Pricing for the Cayenne Coupe starts at $75,300. However, prices grow quickly for models that are higher in the range like the Turbo going for $130,100. Ticking every available option box takes the figure to a hefty $197,985, which isn't too far from a Lamborghini Urus' $200,000 base cost.

Source: Porsche via Facebook