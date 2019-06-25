We can't go more than a day without someone somewhere spotting a mid-engined Corvette prototype. The new Corvette is one of the most anticipated new cars, and we're less than a month away from the big reveal. However, that hasn't stopped Chevy from continuing to finalize testing. Nor has it stopped some ambitious other drivers eager to test the new Corvette's performance. Except in the video above, the driver taking the video is downright dangerous with his on-road antics.

The brief video shows the camouflaged mid-engined prototype in traffic. The other driver taking the video attempts to entice the Corvette into some sort of performance challenge. It wouldn't be a street race. One, those are illegal. Two, no employee in a mid-engined Corvette would even think of taking such a challenge. And three, they're slowing to a stop in traffic. The driver holding the camera not only revs his engine in a perverse form of automotive peacocking but also chips his tires, which, seeing the traffic that's around, is dumb.

The Corvette drive doesn't take the bait, cruise through the stop-and-go traffic before the video ends. While we have to wait until the official unveiling next month for all the performance details, the Corvette in the video is likely sporting GM's 6.2-liter V8 engine making 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts). Hotter versions of the Corvette will come later such as the ZR1 that could use a version of Cadillac's 4.2-liter, twin-turbo Blackwing V8. There are also rumors of a range-topping Corvette with all-wheel drive and a 1,000-hp (745-kW) hybrid powertrain.

Chevy will reveal the C8 Corvette July 18 at a two-day event in Tustin, California with the actual unveiling happening the evening of the 18. Expect to see the car without camouflage, even though there are tons of renderings already available. Powertrain stats should be revealed as well, and they could be estimates, too, with the final numbers coming later.

Source: Corvette: Sales, News & Lifestyle via YouTube via Corvette Blogger