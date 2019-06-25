The 1974 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.0 is the latest addition to the Lego Speed Champions line of kits, and at a price of $14.99, it's affordable enough for anyone to add it to their collection. The 180-piece model goes on sale on August 1.

The classic Porsche comes molded in white and includes a mini-figure wearing the brand's crest, helmet, and three cones. The vehicle has a removable windshield for an easier time of fitting the little guy behind the wheel. The contents of the set should be perfect for doing a little scale-model autocross on your desk when work gets boring.

Lego gets the design details right for this kit, despite the small size. For example, broad fenders cover wide wheels. At the back, there's the model's famous "whale tail" wing that gives this generation of 911 Turbo its famous silhouette.

Lego's Speed Champions line offers smaller, less expensive kits that recreate a variety of vehicles. The new Porsche measures 5 inches (15 centimeters) long, 2 inches (6 cm) wide, and 1 inch (4 cm) tall.

There was already a Porsche 911 Turbo 3.0 kit in the Lego Speed Champions line as part of a set with a modern Porsche 911 RSR. That one was lime green, and the pair sold for $29.99.

Last year, Porsche recreated the lime green 911 Turbo kit by building a full-sized version out of giant Lego blocks (gallery above). It was briefly on display in the entryway of the Porsche Museum and was also at that year's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Source: Lego