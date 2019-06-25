There’s a perfectly logical explanation why this BMW 5 Series doesn’t have the angry-looking exhaust tips at the back. It’s because what started out in life as an M550i xDrive is now a pure electric sedan with more power and way more torque than the mighty M5 Competition. In a bid to demonstrate EVs are indeed the future and there’s no going back, BMW has fitted this 5 Series with the company’s fifth-generation electric drive unit.

While the upcoming iX3 electric crossover will be the first BMW production model to feature the fifth-gen setup, it will only have a single electric motor. This experimental EV? Three of them. It enables the zero-emissions sedan baptized “Lucy” to offer a massive combined output of more than 720 horsepower. CNET’s Roadshow had a chat with the vehicle’s project manager, Matthias Stangl, to learn about the mountain-moving torque it delivers: “around 10,000 Newton-meters,” which works out to about 7,375 pound-feet. For the sake of comparison, that’s an extra 103 hp and a mind-boggling 6,822 lb-ft (9,250 Nm) over the M5 Competition.

25 Photos

BMW also told former Motor1.com colleague Steven Ewing one of the electric motors is mounted at the front axle while the other two sit at the back. Speaking of axles, the front one was actually sourced from the recently facelifted 7 Series, while the back also borrows some bits and pieces from the fullsize luxury sedan. The rest of the car is basically the standard 5 Series, including the interior cabin essentially carried over from the M550i xDrive.

Even though the car weighs a hefty 5,300 pounds (2,404 kilograms), it’ll do the 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) run in “comfortably under three seconds” thanks to its ludicrous amounts of instant torque. Those three electric motors feed on a 45-kWh battery pack, which isn’t particularly large, but Stangl mentions they wanted to go with a compact setup.

While this pure electric 5 Series won’t be going into production, it does prove BMW has what it takes to make an EV exciting for performance car enthusiasts rather than catering only to the green car crowd.