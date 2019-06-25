The current generation Chevrolet Colorado was revealed in November 2013 but the truck remains a strong seller for the brand with 134,842 sales last year. The GMC Canyon, in turn, followed a few months later at the 2014 NAIAS in Detroit and in 2018 enjoyed its third best-selling year in history with 33,492 deliveries. While the numbers are still relatively good, General Motors is already working on the next generation of the trucks that should be launched, most likely, sometimes in 2023.

According to a new report from MuscleCarsAndTrucks.com, GM’s initial plan was to develop the midsize pickup duo primarily in Brazil but the program was eventually changed following the fluctuations of the markets in South America. The publication claims the new Colorado will be developed on a new platform named 31xx-2, which should cover the global R&D process of the model. The current Colorado and Canyon are based on the 31xx architecture, which probably hints the new generations will be evolutionary.

From the report, we have come to understand that the new Colorado will be almost identical for all of the markets where it is sold, including Thailand and Australia. The model that’s on sale today shares the same platform for all regions, but the U.S./Canada version is vastly different than the trucks for the rest of the world. This could change for the new generation.

Earlier this month, rumors arrived speculating that General Motors is also discussing bringing back to life the fabled Hummer brand solely for making rugged, off-road-oriented electric vehicles. Nothing can be confirmed at the moment as the talks are still within the company but it is believed the revived SUV could share its underpinnings with the future electric truck of the manufacturer. The pickup EV itself isn’t very close to production, either.