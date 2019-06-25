The new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 10.0 - 6.2 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 229 – 162 g/km)*, the new BMW 3 Series Touring(combined fuel consumption: 7.5-4.5 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 170–118 g/km)* and the revised BMW X1 (combined fuel consumption: 6.8-4.1 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 155–107 g/km)* are three new members that supplement the BMW model family. As different as the three series might appear at first glance, they share the sporty, elegant look and outstanding driving dynamics that are typical of BMW. An extensive range of M Performance Parts is available to choose from as Original BMW Accessories right from market launch in order to be lend emphasis to these features based on individual preferences. Customers can further enhance the sporty character of their vehicle with components directly inspired by and derived from motor racing.

The extensive racing expertise and long-standing experience of BMW M GmbH feeds into the development of all M Performance Parts. All components are perfectly matched – both with each other and with the specific properties of each model. In this way, they not only give the vehicle concerned a more striking, dynamic appearance: the M Performance Parts also meet functional criteria in many cases, for example impacting positively on the car's aerodynamic properties or supporting lightweight construction.

M Performance Parts for the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé.

Exclusive sporty flair and thrilling dynamic performance.

The new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé is the latest model of the BMW 8 Series to be premiered. After the successful market launch of the BMW 8 Series Coupé and the BMW 8 Series Convertible, BMW now continues its model offensive in the luxury performance segment. The distinctive character of this sports four-door sports model is reflected in particular in its elegant and extravagant design. An extended wheelbase gives the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé generous space at the rear as well as a boost in terms of ride comfort. What is more, the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé combines dynamic lines and athletic proportions with impressive performance properties. In order to give the car's sporting qualities even greater emphasis, a range of model-specific M Performance Parts are available from market launch.

Exterior components made of carbon fibre for a refined appearance.

The M Performance carbon fibre front ornamental grille and M Performance carbon fibre side ornamental grille in exposed carbon fibre look ensure an individually striking front view in the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé, enhancing the car’s sporty, exclusive impression overall.

Another visual highlight is provided by the M Performance carbon fibre exterior mirror caps, crafted elaborately by hand: these are coated several times before being given a high-gloss polish to obtain their distinctive look.

20-inch wheels and matching wheel bags.

Both the appearance and the driving dynamics of the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé benefit from the 20-inch M Performance light alloy wheels offered in two designs. The 20-inch M Performance forged wheel Multi-Spoke 732 M is offered exclusively in the bicolor look Night Gold burnished and gloss-milled. The likewise weight-optimised, forged 20-inch M Performance wheel 763 M in Frozen Gold has a milled M Performance inscription on the rim flange and is supplied as a complete wheel set with sports tyres. The latter boost driving dynamics precision, thereby enhancing the car’s sporty drive feel. Meanwhile, the M Performance wheel bags are recommended for wheel transport and storage – and they recreate a racing atmosphere in home garage, too. They not only provide protection from soiling but also guarantee clear allocation of tyres on the vehicle due to their markings.

M Performance 19-inch brake system with red brake calipers.

The M Performance 19-inch brake system with its large inner-vented and perforated brake discs in lightweight construction ensure an even further improved deceleration effect in extreme conditions. The 4-piston brake calipers made of aluminium on the front axle are designed consistently for optimised weight. The configuration and resilience of the brakes emphasise the sporty flair of the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé in dynamic and demanding situations on the road. The M Performance 19-inch brake system can be recognised visually by the brake calipers finished in red.

Sporty, elegant look in the interior too.

A wide range of M Performance components is available to choose from for the interior of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé as well, ensuring an even sportier and more personal feel on the inside of the vehicle. The M Performance steering wheel with extremely pronounced Alcantara grip area including thumbrests and special underlay creates a pure race track feeling, for example. It also has a red central marking in the 12 o’clock position as well as a silver-grey, hand crafted cross-stitch seam. The M Performance steering wheel can be additionally fitted with the M Performance carbon fibre steering wheel trim, and M Performance carbon fibre shift paddles are also available to boost the car’s motor racing look. They feature carbon fabric instead of the standard chrome surface. In the footwell of the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé, M Performance floor mats likewise underscore the sporty character of the car with an M Performance inscription and a pennant in the hallmark M colours. A surround in leather look with a decorative seam in contrasting colours rounds off their high-end appearance. With their asymmetrical, three-dimensional rubber profiles, the stainless steel pedal rests and stainless steel footrest are also derived from motor racing.

BMW LED door projectors are available to replace the standard entry light. In addition to the BMW logo and the BMW M logo, the slide set also includes three different M Performance logos. These can be interchanged at will. The stylish M Performance key holder ensures the key of the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé is excellently protected at all times. At the same time, the material mix of Alcantara and carbon fibre ensures a high-quality feel.

M Performance Parts for the new BMW 3 Series Touring.

Technology inspired by motor racing and a striking look.#

An extensive programme of M Performance Parts is available for the market launch of the BMW 3 Series Touring – the latest generation of the sporty premium five-door mid-range model. They are offered as part of the range of Original BMW Accessories.

Optimised aerodynamics for an even sportier drive response.

A package of M Performance aerodynamic and exterior components is available for the new BMW 3 Series Touring that consists of six items. While the M Performance exterior mirror caps are offered solely in carbon fibre, the M Performance rear diffuser is available in either carbon fibre or high-gloss black. All other components in the package have an exclusive high-gloss black finish, permanently underscoring the five-door model's sporty appearance. Components such as the M Performance rear spoiler and the M Performance rear diffuser optimise the air flow around the car. This results in reduced uplift and an improved drive response. One particularly attractive feature is the M Performance carbon fibre exterior mirror caps with their characteristic look in motor racing style. The car’s sporty character is further underscored by the M Performance side sill wrapping Frozen Black with M Performance inscription. A distinctive visual accentuation for the exterior is also provided by the M Performance front ornamental grille Iconic Glow: when the vehicle is opened and closed, it lights up the radiator grilles and front area in a unique manner.

Wheels in 18 inches and M Performance 18-inch brake system.

The 18-inch M Performance light alloy wheel Double Spoke Styling 796 is weight-optimised, ensuring even further improved driving dynamics in the new BMW 3 Series Touring. Meanwhile, M Performance wheel bags offer optimum protection when transporting and storing the wheels. The brake caliper of the M Performance 18-inch brake system provides a perfect visual match for the light-alloy wheel finished in black matt. At the same time, the sports brake enhances the braking effect in extreme conditions.

Carbon fibre components on the inside, too.

The M Performance steering wheel with Alcantara grip area, red central marking at the 12 o’clock position and silver-grey, hand-sewn cross-stitch seam offers motor racing feeling you can touch. Various carbon fibre components are also available for the interior: the M Performance carbon fibre shift paddles, the M Performance carbon fibre steering wheel trim with Alcantara insert and the M Performance carbon fibre interior trims. The M Performance gear lever knob with Alcantara gaiter is a sporty highlight in the central console that provides distinctive emphasis for the manual transmission. The knob has been completely redesigned in ergonomic style, offering functional grip surfaces and an illuminated shift scheme.

The M Performance floor mats with decorative seam in contrasting colours are another attractive interior feature available for the new BMW 3 Series Touring, while the stainless steel pedal rests and stainless steel footrest likewise underscore the car’s sporty character.

LED door projects and key holder.

Thanks to the BMW LED door projectors, even getting into the car is a distinctive experience. With the M Performance slide set it is possible to have the BMW M logo or other sports-style graphics projected onto the ground next to the vehicle. One stylish and functional accessory is the M Performance key holder for the BMW 3 Series Touring. The key holder is made of Alcantara with carbon insert and ensures the vehicle key is permanently protected from scratching and damage.

M Performance Parts for the new BMW X1.

Individual look and sporty driving dynamics.

The latest revision of the new BMW X1 carries forward the success story of this model. Its design has been refined and is now considerably more striking, powerful and sporty. Customers who wish to emphasise the vehicle’s sporty character even further can choose from an extensive programme of M Performance Parts for the BMW X1.

Enhanced appearance with wrapping and carbon parts.

The dynamic charisma of the new BMW X1 is given significant visual emphasis by the M Performance side sill wrapping. The wraps extend the car’s proportions, giving the new BMW X1 an extremely dynamic look. Another eye-catcher is the M Performance carbon fibre exterior mirror caps, which are elaborately crafted by hand. Their high-tech character conveys a sense of individualism and sporty flair at the same time. The M front ornamental grille in high-gloss black lends an even more striking touch to the front section.

Weight-optimised light alloy wheels.

One highlight among the M Performance Parts available for the new BMW X1 is the 20-inch summer complete wheel set Styling 717 M, available solely as an accessory. Weight-optimised by means of flowforming technology, this light alloy wheel comes in a matt black finish. The M Performance wheel bags protect the wheels during transport and storage.

M Performance steering wheel inspired by motor racing.

In the interior, the M Performance steering wheel highlights the dynamic qualities of the new BMW X1. The steering wheel has pronounced grip areas covered with Alcantara. A red marking in the 12 o'clock position emphasises the link with motor racing, as does the hand-sewn cross-stitch seam. M Performance steering wheel trim elements are also available in carbon fibre/Alcantara or carbon fibre/leather. In the footwell, the M Performance floor mats add a touch of sporty flair. A discreet customisation option for the BMW X1 is provided by the BMW LED door projectors, which replace the standard entry light and project motifs from the M Performance slide set onto the ground. Finally, the M Performance key holder provides elegant and functional damage protection for the vehicle key of the new BMW X1.