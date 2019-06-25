Rubbing salt into the wound of Americans not able to buy the new Focus ST (or the Fiesta ST for that matter), Ford has dropped a couple of promo videos with its latest hot hatch. The Blue Oval says its new Volkswagen Golf GTI rival needs only 5.7 seconds to complete the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) or 0.8 seconds less than the model it replaces. The video above puts those numbers to the test by showing a pre-production Focus ST on a closed section of the road in the hands of a professional driver and with launch control activated.

If you need to carry more stuff, there’s also a Focus ST wagon that’ll do the sprint in a not-too-shabby 5.8 seconds. In addition, Ford is also selling frugal diesel versions of the two sporty cars, but those are significantly slower in the sprint to 62 mph, with the hatch needing 7.6 seconds whereas the wagon takes 7.7s to complete the task. The gasoline-fueled STs will top out at 155 mph (250 kph) compared to the 137 mph (220 kph) maximum velocity of the thrifty diesels.

Interestingly, Ford claims the new Focus ST has better in-gear acceleration than the mighty all-wheel-drive Focus RS of the previous generation, but without going into any other details. We do know that in fourth gear, the hatchback with the gasoline engine will do the 31 – 62 mph (50 – 100 kph) run in 4 seconds flat and in 7.3 seconds with the diesel. The numbers are not out yet for the wagon, but the long-roof version should be a bit slower due to its higher weight.

Bear in mind that all of the performance figures mentioned above are for the Focus STs fitted with the six-speed manual gearbox. Come fall, the hatchback and the wagon will also be offered with a seven-speed automatic transmission to please everyone. Both of them incorporate Ford’s first electronic limited-slip differential installed in a front-wheel-drive car, with hydraulically activated clutches to send up to 100% of torque to the wheel for enhanced traction to reduce the dreaded understeer.

Attached below is a new video showing how the ELSD works in the Focus ST.

'