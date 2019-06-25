The hot hatch does 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.7 seconds.
Rubbing salt into the wound of Americans not able to buy the new Focus ST (or the Fiesta ST for that matter), Ford has dropped a couple of promo videos with its latest hot hatch. The Blue Oval says its new Volkswagen Golf GTI rival needs only 5.7 seconds to complete the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) or 0.8 seconds less than the model it replaces. The video above puts those numbers to the test by showing a pre-production Focus ST on a closed section of the road in the hands of a professional driver and with launch control activated.
If you need to carry more stuff, there’s also a Focus ST wagon that’ll do the sprint in a not-too-shabby 5.8 seconds. In addition, Ford is also selling frugal diesel versions of the two sporty cars, but those are significantly slower in the sprint to 62 mph, with the hatch needing 7.6 seconds whereas the wagon takes 7.7s to complete the task. The gasoline-fueled STs will top out at 155 mph (250 kph) compared to the 137 mph (220 kph) maximum velocity of the thrifty diesels.
Interestingly, Ford claims the new Focus ST has better in-gear acceleration than the mighty all-wheel-drive Focus RS of the previous generation, but without going into any other details. We do know that in fourth gear, the hatchback with the gasoline engine will do the 31 – 62 mph (50 – 100 kph) run in 4 seconds flat and in 7.3 seconds with the diesel. The numbers are not out yet for the wagon, but the long-roof version should be a bit slower due to its higher weight.
Bear in mind that all of the performance figures mentioned above are for the Focus STs fitted with the six-speed manual gearbox. Come fall, the hatchback and the wagon will also be offered with a seven-speed automatic transmission to please everyone. Both of them incorporate Ford’s first electronic limited-slip differential installed in a front-wheel-drive car, with hydraulically activated clutches to send up to 100% of torque to the wheel for enhanced traction to reduce the dreaded understeer.
Attached below is a new video showing how the ELSD works in the Focus ST.
STRAIGHT-LINE OR CORNER: SPORTS TECHNOLOGIES BOOST ALL-NEW FOCUS ST FOR ‘PUNCH IN THE BACK’ PERFORMANCE
- All-new Focus ST 2.3-litre EcoBoost five-door hits 100 km/h (62 mph) from a standing start in 5.7 seconds; delivers faster in-gear acceleration than the previous generation Focus RS
- Sophisticated technologies including twin-scroll turbocharging with Ford GT inspired anti-lag, flat-shift capability and Launch Control boost performance off the line and on the move
- Driving dynamics optimised using intelligent electronic limited-slip differential and Continuously Controlled Damping. Electric Brake Booster supports ultimate stopping power
COLOGNE, Germany, June 24, 2019 – Twelve per cent more powerful. Twelve per cent faster. Ford today revealed that the all-new Ford Focus ST five-door sprints from 0-100 km/h (0‑62 mph) in 5.7 seconds – 0.8 seconds quicker than the previous generation model.
Powered by a 280 PS 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine – 30 PS more than the preceding Focus ST – the all-new model also achieves even faster in-gear acceleration than the acclaimed previous generation Focus RS.
Twin-scroll turbocharging technology contributes to segment-leading peak torque of 420 Nm for immediate response to throttle inputs, and an innovative anti-lag system enables rapid delivery of boost on demand. Flat-shift capability for the six-speed manual gearbox and Launch Control* also help optimise standing start performance.
“The all-new Focus ST is about more than just straight-line speed, but the ability to go toe-to-toe with the now legendary Focus RS over a quarter-mile sprint shows just how much the Ford Performance team has moved the game on in the last four years,” said Leo Roeks, Ford Performance director, Europe. “We’ve drawn inspiration from the Ford GT supercar, F‑150 Raptor pick-up, Ford Mustang and Fiesta ST to develop a Focus ST capable of punching you in the back the moment you hit the throttle.”
The Focus ST 2.3-litre EcoBoost’s low-inertia twin-scroll turbocharger scavenges exhaust gasses more effectively to optimise the energy transferred into the turbine wheel – producing more power and delivering boost pressure faster. Separated exhaust channels transfer the gas pulses from cylinders 1 and 4, and cylinders 2 and 3 – minimising pulse interference for a consistent flow of energy.
Anti-lag technology can electronically hold the throttle open for up to 3 seconds after the driver backs off the accelerator, alleviating the reversal of airflow from the turbocharger to maintain compressor wheel speed.
By keeping the turbocharger primed for immediate response and maintaining positive pressure in the intake manifold when off throttle, the innovative technology allows faster resumption of both boost pressure and optimised combustion when the driver returns to the accelerator. In addition, an electronically actuated turbocharger waste-gate allows closer control of boost pressures for enhanced engine performance.
Flat-shift capability can also help deliver ultimate standing start acceleration by automatically emulating anti-lag and holding the throttle open as the driver disengages the clutch to shift up through the short-throw, six-speed manual gearbox – maximising turbocharger response. An available gear-shift indicator light* lets drivers know the optimal point to change gears, and Launch Control can be engaged to maximise grip off the line for consistently fast standing starts.
The all-new Focus ST’s straight-line speed is matched by its cornering ability, optimised using Ford’s first electronic limited-slip differential for a front-wheel drive model. Incorporated into the six-speed manual and seven-speed automatic transmissions for 2.3-litre EcoBoost models, the system uses hydraulically activated clutches to redistribute up to 100 per cent of available engine torque to the wheel with more traction to counteract wheelspin. The result is increased agility and a significant reduction in understeer during acceleration through, and out of, corners.
Faster to deploy and offering greater precision than a traditional mechanical limited-slip differential the system can pre-emptively adjust torque distribution using inputs from powertrain and vehicle dynamics sensors, and can apply differential locking gradually for fine-tuning performance.
In addition, Focus ST five-door models feature Continuously Controlled Damping technology that monitors suspension, body, steering and braking inputs every 2 milliseconds to adjust damping responses for optimised ride quality and driving dynamics. The system features three pre-set levels of damping to support the Focus ST’s Selectable Drive Modes; one for Slippery/Wet and Normal modes; one for Sport mode; and another – delivering up to twice the vertical load resistance of Sport mode – for Track mode.*
The Focus ST also delivers greater stopping power than even the previous generation Focus RS, with 330 mm front discs and front callipers each housing two 44 mm diameter pistons. The braking system provides a more connected, confident and consistent pedal feel supported by a sophisticated Electric Brake Booster that builds brake pressure faster and, in Track mode, can further optimise stopping performance in braking scenarios developing 0.7 g‑force or more.
The all-new Focus ST is available from launch in five-door and wagon body styles offering 280 PS 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol and 190 PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel powertrains with six-speed manual transmissions. Five-door and wagon 2.3-litre EcoBoost seven-speed automatic variants will also be introduced from autumn 2019.
|
Focus ST 5-door
|
|
|
Fuel consumption
|
Performance
|
Petrol engines
|
Power
|
CO2
|
Urban
|
Extra
|
Combined
|
Max speed km/h
|
0-100 km/h
|
50-100 km/h
|
2.3 EcoBoost 6-speed manual
|
280
|
179
|
10.8
|
6.2
|
7.9
|
250
|
5.7
|
4.0
|
2.0 EcoBlue 6-speed manual
|
190
|
125
|
5.9
|
4.2
|
4.8
|
220
|
7.6
|
7.3
|
Focus ST wagon
|
|
|
Fuel consumption
|
Performance
|
Petrol engines
|
Power
|
CO2
|
Urban
|
Extra
|
Combined
|
Max speed km/h
|
0-100 km/h
|
50-100 km/h
|
2.3 EcoBoost 6-speed manual
|
280
|
179
|
10.8
|
6.2
|
7.9
|
250
|
5.8
|
TBC
|
2.0 EcoBlue 6-speed manual
|
190
|
125
|
5.9
|
4.2
|
4.8
|
220
|
7.7
|
TBC