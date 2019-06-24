The 2019 Audi Q3 is now available to build online if you're looking to fulfill your compact, premium crossover needs. Prices start at $35,695 after the mandatory $995 destination fee. However, if you load the highest trim level with every available option, then the cost increases to $46,740.

The range-topping Q3 45 TFSI S Line Prestige starts at $43,895. It comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque. The power runs through an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. The factory numbers indicate the crossover reaches 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 7.0 seconds and a top speed limited to 130 mph (209 kph).

The Prestige grade comes standard with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and 10.1-inch infotainment screen. Music comes through a Bang & Olufsen stereo with 15 speakers. The driver assistance technology suite includes adaptive cruise control and a top-view camera. Full LED headlights are also part of the standard kit.

When it comes to customer choices, Audi offers seven exterior colors for the Q3. Turbo Blue, Ibis White, and Pulse Orange are no-cost options. Chronos Gray, Glacier White, Mythos Black, and Tango Red each add $595 to the bottom line. Nineteen-inch wheels come standard, and buyers can upgrade to 20-inch pieces for $800.

On the inside, the standard seats come in black, Okapi Brown, and Pearl Beige. Sport seats are $500 and are available in black or Rotor Gray. Customers can pick between textured aluminum or gloss black trim for no cost, in addition to Brown Gray wood for $350 or Orange Alcantara for $150. Safety-conscious buyers can opt for rear-passenger thorax side airbags for $350.

The only other additions to make are a pair of accessories. A fork-mount bike rack is $190, and an interior cargo box is $60

Source: Audi