Ford finally released official output details for the new Shelby GT500 earlier this month and the numbers are impressive. With 760 horsepower (567 kilowatts) and 625 pound-feet (847 Newton-meters) of torque, the company says, the engine of the muscle beast is the world's most power-dense supercharged production V8. Sales of the model should begin later this summer and until that happens, let’s see what the previous generation of the model is capable of.

First, let’s see this particular GT500 here. It seems to be from either the 2007-2009 series or the 2010-2012 series. We can’t tell exactly as we don’t get to see it in details from the video – but that’s not the most important thing here. Even in stock form, this car should be good for at least 500 hp (373 kW) and 480 lb-ft (651 Nm). This is a heavily modified example though – the exact number should be way above.

Against it, the Demonology channel on YouTube puts its Dodge Demon, which is now also modified for better performance on the drag strip. The two line up and by watching the race, we tend to say the GT500 might be the faster machine here. Despite the outcome of the race, there seems to be a missed shift by the driver of the Shelby. Also, the launch of the GT500 was not especially great.

This GT500 versus Demon drag race makes us eager to see the new iteration of Shelby’s flagship vehicle race against the Demon. Ford says the new GT500 should be capable of covering the quarter-mile run in less than 11 seconds with a top speed limited to 180 miles per hour (289.6 kilometers per hour). These numbers apply for the factory version so one could imagine what a few modifications to the engine could do.