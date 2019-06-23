McLaren's new GT will embark on a European tour, giving people a chance to get a glimpse of the British manufacturer's first true grand tourer.

Fans of the brand as well as prospective customers are being invited to check out the new car, and exclusive events for existing McLaren customers will also be held during the tour.

"The McLaren GT is designed with long-range touring in mind, so a Grand Tour of the European continent is entirely fitting for our exciting new model, which will open up our brand to an important sector of the high-performance car market," David Gilbert, Managing Director Europe, McLaren Automotive. "We would like to invite McLaren customers and followers to visit us on the McLaren GT’s summer Grand Tour, which will be a great opportunity to admire the new car’s elegant design as well as a chance to discover more about the whole McLaren range."

The new McLaren GT is, like all McLarens, mid-engined, which makes it unlike typical grand tourers. That being said, there's a combined 570 liters (20 cubic feet) of luggage space in both the front and rear, while in the middle there's comfy seats and improved sound-proofing which makes the car quieter than an Aston Martin DB11 at highway speeds.

Also in the middle is that engine – it's the same 4.0-liter V8 that's in all McLaren road cars. For the GT it puts out 620 horsepower. That allows it to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in just 3.2 seconds, and a top speed of 203 mph (326 kph).

As well as the GT, you can check out other cars in McLaren's current range at the tour events. On show will be the 204-mph 570S, the recently-launched 720S Spider, and the hardcore McLaren Senna.

You can see the McLaren GT on display at the following locations on the following dates: