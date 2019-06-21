What would a Friday be without some more mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette goodness? We're less than one month away from the official unveiling, and the cat is far beyond out of the bag. It's three states over currently holding up a convenience store for some catnip. The mid-engined Corvette is no secret. For one, it's a project more than half a century in the making with enough false starts to rival the Cincinnati Bengals. Two, prototypes and test mules were spotted long before General Motors even acknowledged it was developing such a Corvette. Add in countless discovered patents and trademarks, and a never-ending stream of spy photos, videos, art installations – you get the point. Everyone knows it's coming.

Two new videos of the mid-engined Corvette have popped up providing no further details. However, in the one above, you can hear the Corvette start up. It's brief, the video ending before the car drives off. The likely engine heard is GM's 6.2-liter V8 making 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts). It's doubtful Chevrolet will unveil any other mid-engined Corvette than the entry-level version, even as rumors continue to swirl about more potent powertrains in the future.

The second video isn't as thrilling as the first. It's another brief clip that mostly shows a camouflaged Corvette cruising in traffic. At this point, it does feel as if General Motors is toying with fans and enthusiasts alike. The mid-engined Corvette is far from shy, with plenty of videos showing off the car.

Thankfully, we have less than a month before the official unveiling where GM will dish all the juicy details many have been speculating about. If you weren't invited to the Corvette unveiling, the National Corvette Museum is auctioning off two tickets for charity. The current bid sits at $6,700 with just over five days left in the auction. Is it worth dropping six grand to be in the same room as the new mid-engined Corvette? Apparently, to some people it is. Bidding started at $100. Or you could watch the live stream, from home, in bed, covered in Cheeto dust.

Source: Corvette Nut via YouTube, TheKingsWitness via Youtube via Corvette Forum