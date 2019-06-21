Jeep Gladiators have been leaving the Toledo, Ohio, factory for months to arrive in showrooms across the country, and the company has delivered 3,021 of them in the United States through May 2019. Some dealers still see an opportunity to make some extra money off the new midsize pickup truck by adding a markup to the price. Looking at nationwide listings online, the most egregious examples have $20,000 on top of the automaker's listed price. Car and Driver first noticed the markups, but Motor1.com confirmed the market adjustments were happening.

It's worth noting that in our search we found plenty of Gladiators selling for the list price. If you're shopping for this pickup and your local dealer is applying a markup, it's definitely worth looking elsewhere.

Research from Cox Automotive recently showed that the average transaction price in May for a Gladiator was $56,403, which was quite a bit more than the $33,545 base price.

If you have a really good dealer willing to work with you, it's possible to get the Gladiator for a bargain. Chrysler Capital offers a 24-month lease for just $143 per month, plus $3,500 down. The major downside of the offer is the driving limit of 10,000 miles per year.

Dealer markups are unfortunately the norm for highly anticipated vehicles. The showrooms know that it's a matter of supply and demand. There are a limited number of a specific model for sale in buyers' immediate area. If the demand is high enough, then a dealer can decide to increase the asking price beyond the automaker's listing and pocket the extra cash. Automakers like FCA have attempted to limit these market adjustments, but they have kept happening.