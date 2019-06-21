The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is the first-ever plug-in hybrid to come from the Maranello-based company. Not only that, but the supercar is effectively the most powerful production Ferrari and its powertrain will be used in future models of the company. Basically, the hybridized 4.0-liter V8 is a very important step in the brand’s journey towards electrification and Ferrari wants you to know that. That’s why the automaker released three promotional videos, detailing the hybrid system and the vehicle’s dynamics.

Just like most of the plug-ins today, the SF90 Stradale can be driven on purely electric energy. The supercar can cover up to about 15 miles (25 kilometers) before the internal combustion engine kicks in. In hybrid mode, the car’s main mission is to be efficient as much as possible. If you switch to the performance mode, the ICE is constantly running putting maximum priority on the battery charge level. The Qualify mode puts the focus on the performance unleashing the full potential of the powertrain.

The hybrid system in the SF90 Stradale relies on three electric motors and a 4.0-liter V8 thermal engine. There's an electric motor for each of the front wheels and another one sandwiched between the ICE and the transmission. The V8 alone generates 769 horsepower (573 kW) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque which, on its own, makes it the most powerful V8 from Ferrari. The electric boost adds additional 217 hp (162 kilowatts). With a grand total of 986 hp (735 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), the SF90 Stradale covers the 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) sprint in 2.5 seconds. Top speed is 211 mph (340 kph).

While you are waiting for price and availability details to be released, make sure to watch all three videos attached here and learn more about Ferrari’s first-ever plug-in hybrid system.

