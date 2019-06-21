The news from Ford keep getting better this week as after (finally!) learning about Mustang Shelby GT500’s power, the Blue Oval has released a shadowy teaser image for a future version of its GT supercar. What are we looking at? Well, Ford doesn’t say, but it mentions the car will be revealed on the occasion of the Goodwood Festival of Speed early next month.

Judging by the adjacent photo, this sure is no ordinary GT. The massive wing at the back and the roof scoop lead us to believe we’re dealing with a race car derivative of Ford’s flagship performance vehicle in the same vein as the LM GTE Pro racer. With the FIA World Endurance Championship sharing more details about the LMP1’s successor earlier this month, the car we’re looking might have something to do with the forthcoming hypercar regulations.

With Aston Martin deciding to race the Valkyrie at Le Mans where Toyota will field the GR Super Sport, Ford might want to join the fray with the GT. We could go on and speculate there will be a hardcore road-going version based on the hypercar-spec beast, but nothing is official at this point. We’re making this assumption about a hypercar-spec GT race car based on the fact that Ford took part in the discussions regarding the new rules, along with Toyota, Aston Martin, McLaren, and Ferrari. There's also the possibility this is a meaner GT road version with upgrades derived from the GTE Pro variant.

We won’t have to wait much longer to find out what Ford is planning as the car will be unveiled on July 4 and will share the stage with an assortment of other fast Fords. We’re talking about the new not-for-America Focus ST as well as the aforementioned GT500, with both making their U.K. debuts.

Attendees will also get to check out Ford Chip Ganassi Racing #66 Ford GT race car that recently took part in the 2019 Le Mans endurance race, along with a WRC-spec Fiesta, a NASCAR-spec Fusion, and a 1980 Zakspeed Turbo Capri race car. Rounding off the lineup will be Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s Ford Mustang RTR Drift car and Ken Block’s Hoonitruck and Escort RS Cosworth.