In October 2017, Toyota debuted the third generation of its flagship sedan for the Japanese market. The Century is a large, four-door retro-styled cruiser with a hybridized 5.0-liter V8 powertrain and some quite unusual features. Some of them are detailed in the 12:36-minute video above and we want to talk a bit more about one of the extras.

If you jump to the 6:40-mark, you’ll discover there’s a dusk whisk hidden in a special case located under the floor of the boot. It’s a simple device that brushes off the dust of the dashboard and seats, for example. As far as we are aware, that’s the only car in the world that comes equipped from the factory with such a feature. Hence the $180,000 price tag.

Of course, we are just kidding – the Century is special for many more reasons. One of the advantages the reviewer from the video points out is the quietness in the cabin. As far as we can tell from the video, the interior feels like a capsule on wheels completely neutralizing the outside noise. The seats, meanwhile, look super comfortable.

Just as a reminder, the new Century, a “cutting-edge chauffeur-driven model,” has a starting price of 19,600,000 yen in Japan, which works out to roughly $178,183 / €152,750 / £134,009 at current exchange rates. Toyota targets just 50 monthly sales of the sedan, which in this new generation has 425 horsepower (317 kilowatts) of peak power from its hybrid V8 system. When the order books opened last year, Toyota received reservations for the next 12 months.

As a final note, at some point, the video here makes a surprising turn, taking us to a Friday evening car meeting in Japan with some nice Toyota, Subarus, BMW, and even a Radical. Enjoy!