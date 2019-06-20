The BMW M3 has been the pinnacle of sports cars for a generation. While the venerable German sports car has grown – don’t we all as we age? – the world takes notice when a new generation is about to debut. However, currently, BMW doesn’t offer the M3, discontinuing it after the 2018 model year, a victim of new WLTP emissions regulations. The M4 is still around, and both are set to get replacements soon. According to a new report from Car and Driver, the next-generation BMW M3 and M4 will debut next year as 2021 models.

By now we know how BMW operates. First, the German automaker unveils the standard 3 Series, which is now in its seventh generation. Then, we spot next-gen M3 test mules running the Nurburgring. We’ll get some teasers leading up to the reveal before the car goes on sale several months after the unveiling. It’s routine at this point.

According to Car and Driver, the new M3 and M4 should be just as potent as the outgoing models with the usual sporty appendages such as larger air intakes, fender flares, diffusers, spoilers, and more. Wheels and tires will start at 19 inches and go up from there. Expect exclusive M3 and M4 color and trim choices, too. While all that is exciting, it’s what’s under the hood that should excite the masses.

The publication says BMW’s S58 3.0-liter inline-six will power the new M3 and M4. Currently, the mill powers the BMW X3 M. The engine will come in two flavors – hot and hotter. The standard M3 will make 473 horsepower (352 kilowatts) while Competition models, which BMW will offer from the start, will make 503 hp (375 kW), which, Car and Driver notes, is the same output of the Mercedes-AMG C63 S. The 3.0-liter mill will likely pair with the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic with a manual gearbox an available option.

Other tidbits from the report further corroborate rumors all-wheel drive could be an available option with BMW possibly offering a similar setup found on the M5. Pricing should start at around $70,000, too. Stay tuned for more information in the coming months, and the teaser campaign likely to preceded the M3 and M4’s official unveiling.