Don't have an invitation to see the July 18 unveiling of the much-anticipated mid-engined, eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette? It's still possible to see the big unveiling because there are two tickets available from an auction on eBay. As of this writing, the tickets are going for $5,400 with 29 bids after starting at just $100. The sale closes on Thursday, June 27, at 11:27 AM Eastern.

The C8 reveal will be a two-day event on July 18 and 19 in Tustin, California. The actual unveiling will be on the evening of the 18. The next day there will be opportunities to take a better look at the mid-engined sports car and talk to members of the engineering team.

13 Photos

If spending so much money just to see a car, even one as special as the new 'Vette, is hard to swallow, then you can at least feel better because the money from the auction benefits the National Corvette Museum. The sale includes overnight accommodation on July 18 and 19, a group lunch on the 19, bus transportation to all of the activities, and an exclusive event polo shirt that's only available to folks at the C8 reveal. The winners have to arrange for transportation from their home to Tustin, California.

A few details about the mid-engined Corvette's debut recently leaked out. The debut event opens at 4:00 PM PDT with a Corvette owner celebration in the parking lot. The actual unveiling happens at 8:00 PM. There's also a live stream to see the premiere in case you can't be there to see it.

Only expect Chevy to have a single variant of the mid-engined Corvette on display in California. It likely uses a 6.2-liter V8 with 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts) and has a dual-clutch gearbox. There are indications that higher output versions are eventually on the way but don't expect them to be available at launch.

Source: eBay via Midengine Corvette Forum