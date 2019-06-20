Kent Kiehl's job has him working in the high-stress environment of maximum security prisons (including writing a book about it), and when the time comes to unwind, he gets far off the grid in one of the coolest overlanders around. This 2016 Ford F-250 wears MegaRexx Trucks' MegaRaptor conversion that makes it look like a beefed up version of the Blue Oval's performance pickup. A camper in the bed gives Kiehl's family a place to sleep at night when in the wilderness.

12 Photos

The MegaRaptor upgrade included not just the Raptor-inspired body kit but also a suspension overhaul. It includes a 4.5-inch suspension lift with Bilstein shocks and detachable rear airbags for towing or with the camper in the back. The rig rides on 10-lug wheels from an MRAP military vehicle and 46-inch Michelin tires. This machine also has a Warn winch that integrates into the revised front bumper. Over the meaner looking body, Kiehl's rig is the color Lead Foot matte gray that perfectly fits the body's rugged aesthetic.

"The MegaRaptor build is unique, there are only 100 of them made so far, and after test driving one, I knew that it would be a perfect and unique setup for what I wanted to do. Jeremy Dixon, owner of Megarexx.com trucks, was very easy to work with on the build," Kiehl told Motor1.com.

The Nucamp Cirrus camper on the back wears matching paint. The rear bumper is gone to allow for towing, and there are custom jack mounts to fit the wider fenders. The interior includes a kitchenette, sitting area, and a bed. The space's wood finishes and red accents provide a high-class appearance.

"My motivation for this build was to put something together for a family of 4 and two dogs. My kids are 2 and 6, so the camper needed to be secure and safe (from elements mostly) and the cirrus 820 was a great option," Kiehl told Motor1.com. "It sleeps all of us comfortably and is a true 4 season camper."

Kiehl has also given the powertrain a major upgrade. The 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 now makes 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 850 pound-feet (1,152 Newton-meters) of torque. For a longer range when overlanding, there's now a 50-gallon fuel tank that allows for over 800 miles of driving.

Kiehl and his family have already used the rig on trips to Sedona, Arizona, the Gila National Forest in New Mexico, and Elephant Butte Lake State Park in New Mexico. He is already planning some future upgrades, like a rooftop solar cell system for running things like the air conditioning off of a battery. He also wants to upgrade the brakes and possibly install a central tire inflation system.

Information and photos used with permission of Kent Kiehl