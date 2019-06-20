It looks like a fairly standard Mustang on the outside, but there's a tablet that looks straight out of a Tesla on the inside.
Ford is currently working on an electric crossover with a Mustang-inspired design, but if you prefer a more classic look, check out the new Mustang EV from Britain's Charge Cars. Attendees at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed can see it on display at the automotive event's Michelin Supercar Paddock.
Don't worry about Charge Cars slicing up authentic Mustangs from the 1960s because the firm uses officially licensed, modern shells as a starting point. Rather than a V8 thumping under the hood, each wheel has an electric motor for power, giving the vehicle all-wheel drive. In total, these motors produce 536 horsepower (400 kilowatts) and 885 pound-feet (1,200 Newton-meters) of torque. A 64-kilowatt-hour battery pack powers the system.
With this ample power, Charge Cars claims that its electric Mustang can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in under 3.99 seconds and reach a top speed of 149 mph (240 kph). The driving range is an estimated 200 miles (322 kilometers).
From the outside, Charge Cars' electric Mustang features an aggressive take on the classic look due to elements like a bulging hood, grille extending into the lower fascia, and spoiler sculpted into the trunk lid. The video below offers a brief look at the cabin that has a large tablet on the center stack. The Tesla-like display lets drivers control things like toggling between rear- or all-wheel drive and selecting the suspension mode.
Charge Cars only plans to build 499 examples of its electric Mustang. Prices start at £300,000 (380,620 at current exchange rates). If that price is too steep, at least people can see one at Goodwood. While it launches as a fastback coupe, the company's earlier announcement indicates that the firm intends to offer a convertible version, too.
Source: Charge Cars
The fully electric Mustang features:
· Four-wheel drive (with independent wheel control) 4-IWD
· V-max speed: 240 kph / 149 mph
· 0 - 60mph: under 3.99 sec
· Range: 200 mi
· Motor torque: 1200 Nm
· Wheel torque: 7500 Nm
· Peak Power: 400 kW
· Battery capacity: 64 kWh
· DC charging: 50 kW
Peter Shaw from Michelin UK, who worked with Charge on tyre selection, said: “The torque produced is phenomenal, but that’s all wasted if power isn’t transmitted to the road properly. The Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres allow the driver to make the most of the technology and the set up and the feedback they give is second to none. This has been a really exciting project – and the end result is stunning.”