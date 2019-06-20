Automobili Pininfarina basically stole the show earlier this year during the Geneva Motor Show, where it revealed its stunning all-electric hypercar Battista. It’s the company’s first-ever standalone production model, which will be sold globally and is also the most powerful car ever to come from Italy. Now, the Battista is getting an updated look which will be presented during the 2019 Turin Auto Show this week.

The new aerodynamics is the result of an extensive development program with simulated aero testing. The updates are not significant (at least visually) but should reinforce the vehicle's “hypercar look and feel, presenting an even greater visual connection between front and back.” A quick comparison between the prototype from Geneva (see the gallery at the end of the article) and the new version shows there are modifications to the lower bumper section at the front and the air intakes.

The new Battista is finished in a striking Blu Iconica Battista color and will be on display at the show in Turin until Sunday, June 23rd. Following the event, the prototype will move onto the next stages of development with more simulation testing, wind tunnel, and the first track tests supervised by the of ex-Formula 1 and Formula E driver Nick Heidfeld, who is currently Pininfarina’s Chief Development Driver.

“We are really proud of the Battista and very happy to see the car at our home auto show in Turin,” Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman at Pininfarina S.p.A, comments. “The design teams at Pininfarina and Automobili Pininfarina worked hard together to present a work of art at Geneva this year. But we never stop aiming for perfection in car design, so are pleased to be able to add design details to the front surfaces that, I believe, reinforce the Battista’s elegance and beauty.”

The Italian company plans to produce just 150 examples of the Battista – 50 for Europe, 50 for North America, and 50 for the Middle East and Asia markets. Each Battista will cost in excess of $2.26 million, and if you are okay with that price, you can put an order “through a small network of specialist luxury car and hypercar retailers.”

Source: Automobili Pininfarina