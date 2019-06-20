When Mercedes released U.S. pricing for the all-new GLS earlier this month, it only talked about the entry-level GLS 450 4Matic and its $75,200 MSRP sticker before $955 destination and delivery charges. For those interested in acquiring the higher-powered version of the flagship SUV, the three-pointed star has now announced the GLS 580 will be available from $97,800 also before taxes.

So, what do you get for that massive $22,600 premium over the base model? Well, the GLS 580 swaps out the inline-six 3.0-liter for a larger 4.0-liter V8, with both featuring EQ Boost serving as the integrated electric motor system. Power grows from 362 hp and 369 lb-ft to 483 hp and 516 lb-ft. In both instances, the electrified component adds up to 21 hp and 184 lb-ft while the engines are hooked up to a nine-speed automatic transmission and AWD.

115 Photos

The beefier engine of the GLS 580 shaves off 0.7 seconds from the large SUV’s sprint to 60 mph (96 kph), which will take only 5.2 seconds. The two variants of the luxobarge come with an electronic top speed limiter programmed to kick in at 130 mph. Interestingly, although I’m sure very few will care about that, the V8 version is 0.2 inches longer than its six-cylinder counterpart, at 205.2 inches.

While the configurator is not up yet on the Mercedes-Benz USA website, you can imagine it will be quite easy to reach a six-figure price tag after playing with the GLS customizer for only a few seconds. There are going to be at least two more expensive versions taking into account an AMG GLE 63 is in the works alongside a posh Maybach-branded model. The latter is expected to become the priciest U.S.-built vehicle by possibly hitting the $200,000-mark or over $40,000 more than the current title holder, the made-in-Ohio Acura NSX.

Considering the regular GLS is scheduled to reach U.S. dealerships by the end of the year, the AMG and Maybach models are not expected to arrive until 2020. Meanwhile, we’re waiting for Mercedes to load up the configurator to do one of our trademark “Most Expensive” posts by ticking all the available boxes on the options list.

Source: Mercedes-Benz