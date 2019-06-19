The folks at Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds just dropped a new top-speed video on the world and this one is rather interesting. It’s not the car, which this time around happens to be a modified Nissan GT-R. Rather, it’s the telemetry that has us scratching our heads, for more reasons than one.

First off, here’s what you need to know about this iteration of Godzilla. It’s a 2016 Nismo edition, meaning lots of carbon fiber with aero tweaks for good measure. The 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 is massaged up to 720 horsepower (5378 kilowatts), though it’s still saddled with over 3,800 pounds of car according to the video. As for conditions at the 2.7-mile Florida runway, temperatures were listed in the 70-degree Fahrenheit range with humidity between 60 and 70 percent. In other words, the weather was pretty darned good for a top speed run.

Speaking of that, we’re fond of the videos from Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds for two reasons. One – cool cars going fast will always be awesome, but the telemetry included with the in-car view gives us performance nerds something to fuss over. With 2.7 miles of usable space and a half-mile for shut down, it’s not uncommon for high-powered cars to go a bit easier on the launch then roll into the gas hard closer to 100 mph.

The telemetry on this run suggests the opposite occurs – a fairly strong launch carries the GT-R quickly to 90 mph, but then the speedometer slows to nearly a standstill. Supporting that is the acceleration G meter, which also spins down to just 0.1. Things stay this way for several seconds, then at around 115 mph the driver apparently pins the throttle because both the speedometer and G meter spring to life. Another curious bit of data happens as the GT-R hits 205 mph . . . the first time. The car pulls steadily to its top speed, at which point we see a bit of deceleration force on the G meter and the speed drops off a few clicks. It recovers quickly, however, and pulls again to 205 at which point the car crosses the line.

The second data conundrum is likely the car running into its rev limiter in sixth gear, because a 720 hp GT-R shouldn’t have any trouble exceeding the double century mark by more than a few notches. The first hiccup could be an instrumentation glitch, though both gauges continued to work. Or, maybe the driver knew there was plenty of space to max out the engine and just decided to chill for a few seconds.

In any case, it doesn’t matter because this beast of a GT-R still managed to hit its rev-limiter twice in 2.7 miles. Time for some taller gears.

Source: Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds via YouTube