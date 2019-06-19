Buyers of the 2020 Lexus RX 450h in Europe will be able to order the brand's new BladeScan adaptive LED headlights that will be able to adjust to the road ahead even better the currently available active lights. Unfortunately, the feature won't be part of the options list in the United States.

The Bladescan LED headlights can control the illumination to within 0.7 degrees, versus 1.7 degrees for Lexus' existing adaptive lamps. This lends the ability to light areas that are often hard to see like the sides of the road. In addition, the tech offers pedestrian recognition that can spot a person at night within 183.7 feet (56 meters), versus 105 feet (32 meters) for the tech that the company offers currently.

Lexus uses interesting packaging for the Bladescan headlights. Rather than projecting directly outward, the company puts the array of LEDs in a module at the corner of the lamp, and they shine light diagonally across two rotating, blade-shaped mirrors – hence the tech's name. Switching the LEDs on and off in synchronization with the spinning mirrors lets the system put the light exactly where it needs to be. The video above demonstrates how it works.

Lexus isn't yet offering pricing details for the refreshed RX for Europe, yet, including the cost of getting the Bladescan lights.

In the U.S, the refreshed 2020 RX still comes with some significant upgrades, even if these cutting-edge headlights aren't available. The exterior styling is very similar but with minor tweaks. The interior revisions are more significant with the inclusion of Apple Carplay and Android Auto. If buyers opt for the larger, 12.3-inch screen, it comes with improved voice recognition. An updated safety suite includes better low-light pedestrian detection, lane-tracing assist, and pre-collision warning now capable of detecting bicyclists, in addition to vehicles and pedestrians.

Source: Lexus