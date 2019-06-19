Several small improvements keep the crossover feeling fresh.
It’s difficult to imagine just three years ago Cadillac’s go-to crossover was the SRX. Yes, there was the Escalade, but the luxury brand’s lineup lacked a robust crossover selection as customers flocked to such vehicles. Fast-forward and Cadillac’s crossover lineup has grown with the XT5 leading the charge in 2017. Now, the company is giving it a light refresh, taking cues from the recently introduced XT4. Cadillac says the refreshed XT5 has 30 improvements over the outgoing model.
One of the most significant changes has little to do with the crossover itself, and more to do with the XT5’s trims and how they’re structured. The XT5 will now follow Cadillac’s “Y” trim structure, which offers two distinct trim paths. At the core is the Luxury base offering, then customers can choose between Premium Luxury and Sport trim levels. Each has a different aesthetic. The Luxury trim offers bright exterior accents on the upgraded grille, roof rails, and side windows while the Sport trim features gloss black details, which is emphasized by the dark V-Series-inspired grille.
Inside, things look much as they have for the last three model years. However, Cadillac did include a few updates. The biggest is the rotary control the company borrowed from the XT4 for the CUE infotainment system. Also updated is the rearview camera, which is now Cadillac’s second-generation unit that includes more brightness adjustment levels, increased resolution, and more. Also new is Cadillac's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which pairs with the nine-speed automatic gearbox.
Cadillac’s changes to the XT5 are minor but welcomed. The crossover isn’t due for a full redesign just yet, and while your average customer may have trouble distinguishing the new XT5 from an older model, the interior improvements alone should help persuade new customers into Cadillac showrooms. Cadillac may have been a bit late to the luxury crossover game; however, it’s doing well making up for the lost time.
The updated Cadillac XT5 should arrive at U.S. dealerships soon.
Source: Cadillac
Cadillac Launches New-Generation XT5 in China
SHANGHAI— Cadillac today launched its new-generation XT5 in China. The luxury SUV is available in six variants with seven exterior color options along with three interior color and trim options. It is priced between RMB 329,700 and RMB 469,700.
Since its introduction in April 2016, the XT5 has been one of Cadillac’s most popular models in China, the brand’s largest market. With 30 upgraded features, including GM’s latest propulsion system, the new XT5 will be a strong contributor to Cadillac’s ongoing success.
Sophisticated Aesthetics
The new XT5 has inherited the aesthetics of the acclaimed Cadillac Escala concept. The intake grille, side mirrors, rear spoiler and rear wiper have improved aerodynamics to make the XT5 more fuel efficient, quieter and more comfortable.
The Luxury variant comes with bright Galvano exterior accents on the upgraded grille, roof rails and side windows. The Sport version emphasizes the dynamic aesthetics of the vehicle, with gloss black details.
The new XT5 also demonstrates Cadillac’s premium interior aesthetics. It is characterized by elegant, wide surface lines and simple interfaces complemented by high-quality materials. The authentic wood decor and hand-selected Opus leather are evidence of the attention to detail. The cut-and-sewn technique, which has been warmly welcomed by customers, is carried on in the new XT5.
With a wheelbase of 2,857 millimeters and class-leading width of 1,903 millimeters, the new XT5 offers exceptional roominess. When the rear seats are folded, it offers up to 1,634 liters of cargo space along with a flat floor. The upgraded rear seats can be moved forward and backward by as much as 140 millimeters, enabling the rear to accommodate three 28-inch suitcases while all five seats are occupied. Users will also enjoy the new XT5’s 11 convenient storage spaces.
Exhilarating Driving Dynamics
The new Cadillac XT5 is powered by GM’s latest 2.0T engine. Its Tripower Variable Valve Management System offers three distinct operating modes: four-cylinder performance mode, four-cylinder eco mode and two-cylinder super-eco mode. In conjunction with the Active Thermal Management System, it enhances fuel efficiency.
The engine is paired with an advanced nine-speed automatic transmission. It optimizes efficiency in addition to providing a strong balance between performance and refinement at all driving speeds. The next-generation ETRS electronic shift and a manual shift paddle make driving sophisticated but fun. The all-wheel-drive twin-clutch system provides four driving modes – Comfort, All-Wheel Drive, Sport and Off-Road – for different driving styles and preferences.
The new XT5 delivers combined fuel consumption of 7.5 liters/100 km, which is far ahead of its major competitors. It also generates peak torque of 350 Nm between 1,500 and 4,000 rpm. It complies with the China 6 emission standard.
Fun to Explore
Equipped with the next-generation Cadillac User Experience (CUE), the new XT5 offers intuitive in-vehicle control. The OnStar module and CUE system apps can be updated over the air with cloud technology. Customers can enjoy 24G of free 4G LTE data service every year for the entire life of the vehicle.
Integrated with Apple CarPlay and Baidu CarLife, the in-vehicle experience of the new XT5 is fun and convenient. The all-new Bose Performance sound system features 14 speakers along with SurroundStage, Centerpoint 2, standard Bose ANC and Bose AudioPilot 2, for a world-class in-vehicle experience.
All-Around Safety
The new XT5 has 14 upgraded active and passive safety features, including a BFI high-strength body structure. The Forward and Reverse Automatic Braking function can detect objects up to 60 meters in front of the vehicle. If the system detects a pedestrian, an alert will be projected on the head-up display. The vehicle is also equipped with four millimeter wave radar sensors, 12 ultrasonic radar sensors and six cameras to monitor the surrounding environment.
Other safety technologies such as forward automatic braking, lane change alert with side blind zone alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, following distance indicator and night vision work together to ensure the safety of every journey. Surround vision, automatic parking assist and a next-generation streaming camera offer convenience and confidence in daily driving, while the standard six air bags offer peace of mind.