Hide press release Show press release

Cadillac Launches New-Generation XT5 in China

SHANGHAI— Cadillac today launched its new-generation XT5 in China. The luxury SUV is available in six variants with seven exterior color options along with three interior color and trim options. It is priced between RMB 329,700 and RMB 469,700.

Since its introduction in April 2016, the XT5 has been one of Cadillac’s most popular models in China, the brand’s largest market. With 30 upgraded features, including GM’s latest propulsion system, the new XT5 will be a strong contributor to Cadillac’s ongoing success.

Sophisticated Aesthetics

The new XT5 has inherited the aesthetics of the acclaimed Cadillac Escala concept. The intake grille, side mirrors, rear spoiler and rear wiper have improved aerodynamics to make the XT5 more fuel efficient, quieter and more comfortable.

The Luxury variant comes with bright Galvano exterior accents on the upgraded grille, roof rails and side windows. The Sport version emphasizes the dynamic aesthetics of the vehicle, with gloss black details.

The new XT5 also demonstrates Cadillac’s premium interior aesthetics. It is characterized by elegant, wide surface lines and simple interfaces complemented by high-quality materials. The authentic wood decor and hand-selected Opus leather are evidence of the attention to detail. The cut-and-sewn technique, which has been warmly welcomed by customers, is carried on in the new XT5.

With a wheelbase of 2,857 millimeters and class-leading width of 1,903 millimeters, the new XT5 offers exceptional roominess. When the rear seats are folded, it offers up to 1,634 liters of cargo space along with a flat floor. The upgraded rear seats can be moved forward and backward by as much as 140 millimeters, enabling the rear to accommodate three 28-inch suitcases while all five seats are occupied. Users will also enjoy the new XT5’s 11 convenient storage spaces.

Exhilarating Driving Dynamics

The new Cadillac XT5 is powered by GM’s latest 2.0T engine. Its Tripower Variable Valve Management System offers three distinct operating modes: four-cylinder performance mode, four-cylinder eco mode and two-cylinder super-eco mode. In conjunction with the Active Thermal Management System, it enhances fuel efficiency.

The engine is paired with an advanced nine-speed automatic transmission. It optimizes efficiency in addition to providing a strong balance between performance and refinement at all driving speeds. The next-generation ETRS electronic shift and a manual shift paddle make driving sophisticated but fun. The all-wheel-drive twin-clutch system provides four driving modes – Comfort, All-Wheel Drive, Sport and Off-Road – for different driving styles and preferences.

The new XT5 delivers combined fuel consumption of 7.5 liters/100 km, which is far ahead of its major competitors. It also generates peak torque of 350 Nm between 1,500 and 4,000 rpm. It complies with the China 6 emission standard.

Fun to Explore

Equipped with the next-generation Cadillac User Experience (CUE), the new XT5 offers intuitive in-vehicle control. The OnStar module and CUE system apps can be updated over the air with cloud technology. Customers can enjoy 24G of free 4G LTE data service every year for the entire life of the vehicle.

Integrated with Apple CarPlay and Baidu CarLife, the in-vehicle experience of the new XT5 is fun and convenient. The all-new Bose Performance sound system features 14 speakers along with SurroundStage, Centerpoint 2, standard Bose ANC and Bose AudioPilot 2, for a world-class in-vehicle experience.

All-Around Safety

The new XT5 has 14 upgraded active and passive safety features, including a BFI high-strength body structure. The Forward and Reverse Automatic Braking function can detect objects up to 60 meters in front of the vehicle. If the system detects a pedestrian, an alert will be projected on the head-up display. The vehicle is also equipped with four millimeter wave radar sensors, 12 ultrasonic radar sensors and six cameras to monitor the surrounding environment.

Other safety technologies such as forward automatic braking, lane change alert with side blind zone alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, following distance indicator and night vision work together to ensure the safety of every journey. Surround vision, automatic parking assist and a next-generation streaming camera offer convenience and confidence in daily driving, while the standard six air bags offer peace of mind.