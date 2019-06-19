We begin this story with an Avengers: Endgame spoiler alert. Actually, scratch that – the movie has been out for two months, which in the Marvel Cinematic Universe equates to approximately 3000 years so yeah, Tony Stark – AKA Iron Man – is dead. Audi was consistently the automaker-of-choice for superhero Stark, but in the real world, the Hollywood - Ingolstadt relationship endures with the latest Marvel-themed Audi short film featuring Spider-Man.

What’s the crux of this extended Audi commercial? Peter Parker and Ned are trying to win the school’s science fair, and they get some help in the form of the company’s e-tron GT concept car. There’s more to it than that, obviously – the science fair “emergency” requires quick action from Spider-Man to save the day, which invariably sees the superhero slinging his way through the city. And because this is really a lengthy Audi commercial, there are plenty of close-ups with Peter Parker driving the e-tron in a spirited manner, hoping to reach the school before it’s too late. Naturally, Spider-Man saves the day, which in this case means nabbing second place. Perhaps they would’ve won if Peter and Ned had known the e-tron GT concept’s electric range when the judges asked.

Audi had a similar video promoting its e-tron SUV leading up to Avengers: Endgame back in April. In that spot, Bree Larson’s Captain Marvel was briefed on the production SUV’s capability before launching into all-out war with Thanos. Ironically, Captain Marvel’s role in the blockbuster was rather small, but Audi’s presence in the film certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

As for the upcoming Spider-Man movie, Audi says the e-tron SUV will make an on-screen appearance, along with the A7 and Q8. Spider-Man: Far From Home is slated to hit theaters in the U.S. on July 7.

Source: Audi