Ford claims it's the world's most power-dense supercharged production V8.
Ford finally confirms that the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 produces an impressive 760 horsepower (567 kilowatts) and 625 pound-feet (847 Newton-meters) of torque. The figures certainly match the Blue Oval's promise of the new muscle car packing "700++ horsepower."
The new GT500's engine reportedly uses the GT350's 5.2-liter V8 as a starting point. For this application, a supercharger boosts the mill, and there's allegedly no longer a flat-plane crankshaft.
760 HORSEPOWER, 625 LB.-FT.: 2020 MUSTANG SHELBY GT500 BOASTS WORLD’S MOST POWER-DENSE SUPERCHARGED PRODUCTION V8 ENGINE
JUN 19, 2019 | DEARBORN, MICH.
DEARBORN, Mich., June 19, 2019 – Venomous strike: The all-new 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 will produce 760 horsepower and 625 lb.-ft. of torque, making it the most powerful street-legal Ford ever – with the most power- and torque-dense supercharged production V8 engine in the world.
