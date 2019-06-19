Ford finally confirms that the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 produces an impressive 760 horsepower (567 kilowatts) and 625 pound-feet (847 Newton-meters) of torque. The figures certainly match the Blue Oval's promise of the new muscle car packing "700++ horsepower."

6 Photos

The new GT500's engine reportedly uses the GT350's 5.2-liter V8 as a starting point. For this application, a supercharger boosts the mill, and there's allegedly no longer a flat-plane crankshaft.

This story is still developing...

Source: Ford