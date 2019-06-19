After a successful first generation, Peugeot's second-generation 2008 SUV breaks the code somewhat from the familiar formula, not the least of which is a fully electric e-2008 model we'll touch on later. Regardless of the engine, the 2020 Peugeot 2008 is more stylistically assertive with a much more pronounced front end, a horizontal grille, optics directly borrowed from its little-sister 208, and the famous LED signature in the shape of a hook. In terms of dimensions, the new 2008 is a bit bigger as well, measuring 5.5 inches (14 centimeters) with a slightly stretched wheelbase as well.

As you can image, the beefier dimensions mean a bit more space is available for people and things. There's more legroom for rear-seat passengers; enough for a pair of six-foot adults to sit with relative comfort. Behind the seats, the new 2008 offers 15.3 cubic feet (434 liters) of cargo capacity, which is technically an improvement from the previous model but only slightly. This is due in part to the sloping roof design, which looks good in profile but does exact a small toll on interior space.

As for interior treatment, anyone familiar with the new Peugeot 208 will find the revamped SUV quite familiar. Fit and finish are improved from the previous model, with dual digital displays for driver and front-seat passenger along with a bank of "piano keys" in the center stack that control a variety of functions, depending on the trim level. Speaking of which, the new 2008 is available in four flavors: Active, Allure, GT Line, and GT. All versions are available with gas or diesel engines, except of course for the all-electric e-2008.

The new electric Peugeot is visually the same as its internal-combustion-powered sibling, with the same interior space. In place of a fuel tank and engine, you'll find a single electric motor generating 136 horsepower (101 kilowatts) and 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters) of instant torque. It's driven by a rather modest 50 kWh battery, which Peugeot says is good for a range of approximately 193 miles (312 kilometers). Recharge times vary depending on the power source, but a 100kW terminal can recharge the e-2008 to 80 percent capacity in 30 minutes.

Fuel burners have a couple of engine choices. The 1.2-liter PureTech three-cylinder gas engine can be had with either 100, 130, or 155 hp. On the diesel side, a 1.5-liter four-cylinder BlueHDI is available in 100- or 130-hp trim. Both the standard and e-2008 are available with numerous assist and safety systems, including the manufacturer's Drive Assist arrangement which combines adaptive cruise control and lane departure assistance with steering wheel correction. Other driving assists include blind spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, and automatic headlamp operation.

Pricing for the new 2008 as well as the e-2008 will be revealed at a later date. Both should be available at dealerships by the end of 2019.

Source: Peugeot