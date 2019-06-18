Hide press release Show press release

BOWLUS ROAD CHIEF LAUNCHES WORLD’S MOST LUXURIOUS TRAVEL TRAILER WITH THE ENDLESS HIGHWAYS

OXNARD, CA (June 2019) – Aerospace legend Hawley Bowlus created the first riveted aluminum trailer in 1934, the Bowlus Road Chief. Bowlus Road Chief LLC, known for unprecedented refinement and sustainability in the RV industry, is thrilled to add the new Endless Highways model to its current product offering.

“The Endless Highways offers the best-of-the-best in adventure land travel,” says Bowlus Road Chief CEO Geneva Long. “It is the most refined travel trailer ever created, perfect for travelers who crave it all: advanced technology and the utmost in luxurious amenities, all packaged in our signature Streamline Moderne design. We have created the ultimate land travel experience by fusing technology, design, craftsmanship, and luxury. The Endless Highways also features a high-tech battery management system for best-in-class off-grid capability. Our design places adventurers at the core of every decision.” Hand-crafted to exacting aerospace standards, the Bowlus Road Chief Endless Highways features the company’s signature aluminum frame and aircraft-riveted shell. Monocoque construction melds the TIG-welded aluminum spaceframe with the 2024 T3 aluminum exterior skin to create a highly aerodynamic trailer. At a base weight of only 3,300 pounds, the Endless Highways can easily be towed behind crossover SUVs and electric SUVs, such as the Tesla X.

Bowlus Road Chief was the first company to integrate a lithium-iron-phosphate battery system into a travel trailer. The Endless Highways model sets a new standard for off-grid functionality. Its sophisticated power-management system uses 4kWh lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, allowing full operation of appliances using only battery power for up to a week between recharges. The batteries can also run the Endless Highways’ 10,000 BTU air-conditioner for up to four hours on a single charge. An optional 120-watt solar panel (which conveniently stores in the closet) further extends power capacity. Another Bowlus Road Chief first includes the Bluetooth-monitorable power management system. The system also includes a 2,000-watt pure sine-wave inverter with the ability to boost 120-volt AC power from 15 to 30 amps.

Bowlus Road Chief has led the way in advanced communications, which is another vital aspect of every Endless Highways. A mobile router with an embedded 3G/4G modem and GPS provides a private WiFi network. Further, USB charging ports and charging stations are located under the dinette table.

Compared to the cult-classic 24-foot Bowlus Road Chief On The Road model, the Endless Highways adds living space and accoutrements to elevate adventure travel to an even higher level. Advanced galley features include a high-efficiency 12-volt fridge/freezer and a microwave that can run on battery power. A two-burner Italian cooktop is integrated into the stainless-steel countertop. Four adventurers can comfortably eat and sleep in the Endless Highways. A marquee feature is the new hotel-style ensuite bathroom. Separated from the living quarters and the bedroom by solid insulated privacy doors, the stand-alone shower features an Italian marine shower head that can be extended outdoors. The shower flooring and seating are crafted from stunning teak. Self-contained en-suite amenities include a stainlesssteel sink, a full-length mirror, a vanity with medicine cabinet, continuous hot water, and large “yours and mine” wardrobes.

Obsessive attention to detail carries over to the rest of the Endless Highways’ interior. A prime example is the real-wood walls and ceilings, which are sealed on all six sides. The signature Bowlus Road Chief hydronic heating system additionally provides in floor heating. Two meticulously crafted interior themes are offered, as well as upgrades inspired by the American Southwest. The Bowlus Road Chief interior designers can also work with clients to craft personalized themes.

As with the rest of the Bowlus Road Chief Endless Highways, the bedroom cabin is stately with zen finishes. Its two twin beds easily convert to a full true king bed. The Bowlus Road Chief custom mattresses are finished with luxurious linen sheets and duvets, all eco-friendly and organic. And for additional travelers, the sofa and armchairs convert to third and fourth sleeping berths.

In all, Bowlus Road Chief conceived the Endless Highways with an exquisite manifestation of more than two dozen luxurious and exclusive features – designed to appeal to those who want to experience American land travel in style. Pricing for the Endless Highways starts at $185,000; financing is available for as low as $942 per month. For additional information or to schedule a virtual FaceTime or showroom appointment, please contact Bowlus Road Chief at 702-762-9137 or visit www.bowlusroadchief.com.