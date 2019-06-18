As of this writing, the mid-engined, next-generation Chevrolet Corvette is a month away from its big debut in Orange County, California, and to mark the occasion, here's one more spy video of the new 'Vette on the road. This is a brief view, but the driver catches the much-anticipated model cruising on the highway.

The mid-engined Corvette's camouflage is very familiar at this point. A speckled pattern covers most of the body, and there's black fabric hiding the engine from view. The concealment leaves the headlights largely exposed but hides the taillights behind translucent material.

This car also has a slightly different detail in the front that intrigues us. There appears to be a slit at the tip of the hood that isn't on other Corvette test mules. With the engine in the back, the purpose of this inlet is a bit of a mystery. It could be an aerodynamic aid of some kind.

The Corvette driver definitely isn't pushing the 6.2-liter V8 that reportedly sits between the axles. Reports indicate the mill produces 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts) and routes through a dual-clutch gearbox to spin the rear wheels.

Later, the mid-engined 'Vette would reportedly be available a version of Cadillac's 4.2-liter, twin-turbo Blackwing V8 that may offer over 500 hp (373 kW). There are plenty of other engine rumors, too, including the possibility of a dual overhead cam V8, a second turbocharged V8 offering, and even a rumored hybrid model boasting 1,000 combined hp (746 kW). A staggered launch throughout the new generation's life should keep the Corvette headlines coming for years to come.

There's also the mystery of the open-roofed Corvette. Whether it's just a lift-off panel, folding hardtop, or fabric roof, a topless variant seems very likely simply because convertible models are such an important part of 'Vette history.



Source: Corvette: Sales, News & Lifestyle via YouTube