The Audi RS Q3's extensive testing campaign continues, and this new spy video catches the performance crossover doing lap after lap at the Nürburgring. It looks like an exciting way to haul the family.

15 Photos

Like with the test mules in earlier spy photos, this one only has the parts of the new body kit under camouflage. Audi fits the RS Q3 fits a revised front fascia with larger corner inlets. There are also fender extensions and bigger side sills. The rear gains a larger spoiler on the roof and a pair of massive, oval exhausts emerging from each corner of the bumper.

Under the hood, the RS Q3 allegedly uses a version of Audi's familiar 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder. In this application, it reportedly makes at least 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and possibly as much as 414 hp (309 kW). All-wheel drive is a certainty and is likely a sophisticated system with torque vectoring to maximize traction from the system. Big brakes and an adaptive suspension would also contribute to the model's performance ability.

We don't yet have spy photos of the cabin, but there's a fairly fixed recipe for RS models. Expect elements like heavily bolstered seats for the front row and extensive carbon fiber accents.

After so many spy shots, it seems like Audi should be nearly done developing the RS Q3. However, the company needs to introduce the SQ3 first, and that premiere is still likely a few months away. Given this info, we don't expect the even hotter model to arrive until next year and eventually be on sale in the United States, too.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube