The only thing better than grabbing the keys to your shiny new R8 is heading over to Ingolstadt, Germany at Audi’s headquarters to take delivery of the supercar straight from the factory. That’s what 38 fortunate individuals decided to do after forking out some serious cash for the company’s most expensive car on sale today.

These are some of the first R8s to be built in facelifted guise, and while they don’t have many fancy upgrades from Audi Exclusive since that would’ve pushed back the delivery date, they still look gorgeous. Some are Coupes others are Spyders; some are the base V10 Quattro while others are the V10 Performance Quattro – all are hugely desirable.

As pointed out by YouTuber Seen Through Glass, one car that manages to stand out from the crowd is that Vegas Yellow Spyder with a satin finish complemented by lots of carbon fiber accents. We’d rather have a coupe finished in black with bronze wheels and a tan interior, although we are also quite fond of that base model painted in silver as it brings back memories of the original R8.

It’s not every day that you see 38 R8s under the same roof, equating to well over 21,000 horsepower coming from the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10. As a reminder, the engine puts out a healthy 562 hp in the standard version and 612 hp in the hotter Performance version. Despite the rumors, Audi has decided against introducing a more affordable entry-level version, which presumably would’ve had the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 rather than the naturally aspirated 4.2-liter V8 of the first-gen R8.

In addition, the fully electric R8 E-Tron carrying a seven-digit price tag was discontinued roughly two and a half years ago after fewer than 100 examples sold. In other words, you can get the R8 exclusively with the V10 FSI, and you might want to hurry as the supercar’s future doesn’t look too bright. Audi has said the R8’s only chance to survive for a new generation is to go electric, but it hasn’t made up its mind whether that will happen as battery tech still might not be good enough by around 2022.