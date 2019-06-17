There are few cars in modern cinema as iconic as the custom 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor from Dominic Sena’s 2000 blockbuster Gone in 60 Seconds. The silver Mustang with its black stripes, custom front end, and aggressive retro styling is famous, spawning hundred of recreations while becoming the poster car for a generation. Eleven were built for the movie with three “hero” cars produced – fully working vehicles. One made its way to Germany where YouTuber Supercar Blondie had the opportunity to take one for a spin.

After the movie hit theaters, countless recreations flooded the market as everyone tried to imitate Memphis Raines’ impossible coolness. However, there are a few telltale signs to spotting a real Eleanor Mustang, which the video highlights. One of the easiest places to look is the exhaust because, in the movie, the hero cars had their exhaust exiting the back. The side-exit exhaust didn’t work. However, after filming, the cars were retrofitted with working side-exit exhaust that looks much different than the exhaust outlets in the movie.

A closer look shows all the scoops on the side are fake and tacked on for aesthetic purposes. Under the hood is the VIN that verifies its authenticity along with suspension parts from Total Control Products. While you never see the engine bay in the movie, hardcore Eleanor nerds know where to look to determine whether it’s real or fake. Inside, the seat belt is too short to latch, and you have to keep your foot on the gas to keep the engine from stalling.

The car comes from ChromeCars in Germany, which has left the Eleanor unrestored. It’s the same as it was when it flew across the screen with Cage behind the wheel. All the company has done is maintain it, keeping fluids, tires, and the rest in check. In 2013, one of the other two Eleanors sold at auction for $1 million. Chris from ChromeCars predicts the Eleanor the company owns is now worth $2 million in its unrestored condition. That’s a lot of cash, but looking cool doesn’t come cheap.

Source: Supercar Blondie via YouTube