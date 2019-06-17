After initially launching the Rezvani Tank in 2017, the California-based brand is now teasing a completely new version of the rugged SUV for the 2020 model year. Where the previous examples use the frame from a the JK-generation Jeep Wrangler, the latest one switches to the new JL-gen Wrangler chassis.

"The vision was to offer a fresh design for a purpose-built, rugged, off-road capable vehicle that was muscular, well proportioned, and brand new; as exciting to the eyes as it is to drive," company CEO Ferris Rezvani said in the updated Tank's teaser.

3 Photos

The teaser images suggest that the new Tank looks similar to the existing model. While these photos don't provide a good look at the lower portion of the vehicle, the roofline appears even more angular than before. The hood gains an even more complex shape, and there are now louvers at the top of the fenders at both ends.

Rezvani's teaser only offers a few technical details about the 2020 Tank, like that it rides on a suspension from Fox Racing. Buyers will be able to specify an optional TANK X package what will put a Dodge-Challenger-SRT-Demon-sourced 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 under the hood. Rather than the stock 707-horsepower (527-kilowatt) output, Rezvani will tune the powerplant to over 1,000 hp (746 kW).

As an additional offering, Rezvani will offer the Tank Military Edition that will include military-grade electromagnetic pulse protection. According to the company, the package will guard against the E1 blast of electromagnetic radiation, which can occur during an extreme event like a nuclear blast; the E2 pulse, which is similar to what takes place from a lightning strike, and E3 pulse, which is what happens during solar flares.

Rezvani will give the 2020 Tank a full debut this summer and will begin deliveries in the winter. If anyone wants to be the first in line to get the new SUV, the company is taking $2,500 refundable deposits for the vehicles now.

Source: Rezvani