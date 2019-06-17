In perhaps the oddest automotive news imaginable today, folks within General Motors are allegedly mulling bringing the Hummer brand back solely for making rugged, off-road-oriented electric vehicles, according to insiders speaking to Bloomberg. There is absolutely nothing certain yet because the plan still isn't beyond internal conversations. If the Hummer brand actually comes back making EVs, the models wouldn't arrive for quite a few years.

The insiders speaking to Bloomberg believe that the Hummer name has the rugged demeanor that could be ideal for marketing electric SUVs. To make the idea work, the marketers would need to get past the public's connection between Hummer and ostentatious, gas-guzzling vehicles like the H1 and H2. General Motors would also need to find a place to sell the new brand because, according to Bloomberg, the company doesn't necessarily want to create dedicated dealers like for the marque's previous incarnation.

Reviving the Hummer brand isn't even certain yet, so there are no details about the brand's future vehicles. One possibility, according to this report, is the new Hummers sharing tech with GM's upcoming electric pickup.

GM's electric truck isn't very close to production, either. In a recent interview, company president Mark Reuss says the company wants its offering to have a price on par with existing pickups and still be able to tow just as far without giving drivers anxiety about needing to wait to recharge.

In the meantime, GM allegedly has a more road-oriented electric crossover under development, and it should be ready to launch fairly soon. The automaker already confirms plans to build its next EV at the Orion Factory, which currently assembles the Chevrolet Bolt.