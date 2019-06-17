The development of the new generation Volkswagen Golf hasn’t been a smooth ride, to say the least, for the engineers and managers of the German company. Software issues linked with the vehicle’s ability to update over the air slowed down the processes but everyone at Volkswagen should do the necessary to help the automaker launch the new Golf before the end of the year.

According to previous reports, the hatchback should be unveiled sometime in October. It was believed VW will begin production of the new Golf towards the end of the third quarter with market launch scheduled for the end of February 2020. Now, a new report from Automotive News quotes VW’s CEO, Herbert Diess, stating the first examples will reach customers at the end of 2019 instead of the end of February 2020.

“Currently we are fighting hard with the ramp-up,” Diess told 500 senior managers from all Volkswagen Group brands and regions during the internal Global Top Management Conference. “We will meet our deadline and deliver the first vehicles at the end of this year.”

If we are to believe the new report and if we assume Volkswagen will meet its internal deadlines, we’ll probably begin to see teasers in the next few months. A reveal in October makes a lot of sense in terms of marketing strategy, as it will happen a few weeks after the Frankfurt Motor Show where tons of other premiere models will also make a debut and the Golf could go unnoticed.

Automotive News also shares sales data by JATO Dynamics of the Golf in Europe, which shows the model is still the best-seller on the continent with 149,016 deliveries in the first four months. Despite the 14-percent drop in demand, the hatchback (also available as a wagon) has a comfortable lead over the second-placed Renault Clio with 122,405 sales.